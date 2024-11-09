 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki has erupted more than a dozen times this week, killing nine people Image: AFP
world

Indonesia volcano catapults vast ash tower into sky

0 Comments
EAST FLORES, Indonesia

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted again on Saturday, sending a giant ash tower nine kilometers into the sky, days after it killed nine people and forced thousands of locals to evacuate.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703-meter twin-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores, has erupted more than a dozen times this week, killing nine people after its initial burst on Monday.

"The ash column was observed at approximately 9,000 metres above the summit. The ash column appeared grey with thick intensity," the country's volcanology agency said in a statement about the eruption that began at 4:47 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of damage to nearby villages from Saturday's fresh eruption.

But the agency warned residents to "remain alert to the potential for cold lava floods" due to heavy rainfall.

On Friday, another huge eruption forced officials at a nearby monitoring post to evacuate as ash and small rocks rained down.

The mountain on Thursday spewed an ash tower eight kilometres high, which locals said was one of the biggest they had ever seen.

More than 10,000 people have been affected by the eruptions, with officials telling locals to permanently relocate from an eight-kilometre exclusion zone.

The head of Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said authorities would temporarily house and fund locals while new homes were built.

"Since the preparation and planning process for relocation takes time, we hope we can build them quickly," said Suharyanto, who goes by one name, on a visit to a shelter Friday.

Laki-Laki, which means "man" in Indonesian, is twinned with a calmer volcano named after the Indonesian word for "woman".

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Train Apps In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog