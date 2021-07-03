Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Infant shot in head among 7 wounded in Chicago shooting

12 Comments
CHICAGO

A shooting in Chicago wounded seven people, including an infant who was struck in the head, authorities say.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on the city's South Side, police said. Three males got out of a black SUV and began shooting in several directions, striking the seven people, then got back in the vehicle and fled, police said.

The infant remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford and police said. The baby is about a month old.

The child was strapped into a car seat when she was shot, police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

Five of the other people wounded, including a 15-year-old boy shot in the left arm, were hospitalized in good condition, police said. A 32-year-old man was grazed in the hip by a gunshot and declined hospital treatment, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Chicago has seen a number of mass shootings and mass killings in recent weeks. Coupled with others around the country in June, shootings stoked concerns about a spike in U.S. gun violence heading into the summer, as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize.

Statistics released Thursday by Chicago police show fewer killings but more shootings in the city so far this year than the same period a year ago.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

And yet just another day in the Windy City.

Random acts of heinous violence are a way of life there.

Lori Lightfoot cried hard when that 13 year old boy running with a gun was shot by police. She didn't say much after a 7 year old girl was shot 7 times in a McDonalds parking lot, a young couple with 2 toddlers at home were ambushed in their car or any other murder in Chicago. Instead she just rants on about how crime is on the decline.

Yeah very selective in the outrage.

The outrage is as selective as “conservatives” being tough on crime.

Lori Lightfoot cried hard when that 13 year old boy running with a gun was shot by police. She didn't say much after a 7 year old girl was shot 7 times in a McDonalds parking lot, a young couple with 2 toddlers at home were ambushed in their car or any other murder in Chicago. Instead she just rants on about how crime is on the decline.

I wonder if this can be demonstrated correct or incorrect using Google:

Chicago's mayor says she's "heartbroken and angered" after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed while in a car in broad daylight.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/year-girl-shot-dead-broad-daylight-chicago-mayor/story?id=77162198

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the shootings of Perez and Arzuaga “horrific” on Monday and vowed that authorities would track down those involved.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/ktla.com/news/nationworld/young-couple-brutally-ambushed-fatally-shot-in-caught-on-video-attack-after-minor-crash-in-chicago/amp/

It doesn’t matter who the mayor is or who the president is. Chicago has always been violent.

That black SUV needs a round from a bazooka up its tailpipe.

I wonder if this can be demonstrated correct or incorrect using Google:

As I said, didn't say much and didn't cry. Obviously Google didn't work for you well that time.

The outrage is as selective as “conservatives” being tough on crime.

They are tough on crime, more so than in the largest blue states, that's why you don't see Florida and Texas and before NYC (when it was under Guiliani) with off-the-charts homicide records.

Statistics released Thursday by Chicago police show fewer killings but more shootings in the city so far this year than the same period a year ago.

Criminals are getting more emboldened in lib-run defund-the-police states.

"...shall not be infringed."

Gang related violence? All I know is once in prison, they won't be treated kindly once a child (a month old baby no less....) is harmed.

