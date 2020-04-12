Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Passengers from aboard the Antarctica Cruise ship The Greg Mortimer arrive at Melbourne Airport from Uruguay, Sunday, April 12, 2020. More than 100 Australian and New Zealand passengers of the cruise ship, most of whom infected by the coronavirus, arrived in Melbourne early Sunday on a flight from Uruguay.(James Ross/AAP Image via AP)
world

Infected Antarctic cruise passengers return to Australia

0 Comments
SYDNEY

More than 100 Australian and New Zealand passengers of the Antarctic cruise ship the Greg Mortimer, most of whom infected by the coronavirus, arrived in Melbourne early Sunday on a flight from Uruguay.

The plane with 112 passengers, including 96 Australians, was boarded immediately after arrival by medical staff in hazmat suits. Thirteen of 16 New Zealanders were transferred to a charter flight home.

The operator of the Greg Mortimer, Aurora Expeditions, confirmed this week that 128 of 217 passengers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Uruguay foreign minister Ernesto Talvi said two Australian passengers remain in intensive care in a Montevideo hospital.

The ship was stranded in Uruguay for more than two weeks after leaving Argentina on March 15 for a 16-day return trip to Antarctica.

“Everybody who needs to go to hospital will go to hospital and the remaining passengers will go into quarantine in hotels,” said Victoria state Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr. Annaliese van Diemen.

The returning New Zealanders will also be quarantined in hotels.

“As a large proportion of passengers on the Greg Mortimer have tested positive for COVID-19, all passengers are being treated as though they are COVID-positive as a precautionary measure,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, South Australia state reported the death in Adelaide Hospital on Sunday of a 74-year-old man who contracted the coronavirus aboard the cruise ship Ruby Princess.

More than a dozen Ruby Princess passengers have died from the virus and more than 500 people have been infected.

Australia’s national death toll stands at 57.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Cryotherapy In Tokyo: What’s It About And Where To Try It

Savvy Tokyo

Kagoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

6 Fun At-Home Workouts To Keep You Mentally and Physically Fit

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Driver’s License in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #76: April Supermoon Brings Joy Amongst Uncertainty in Japan

GaijinPot Blog