 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Interpol Arrest
In this photo released by INTERPOL, victims of human trafficking are detained at an office in Dakar, Senegal, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (INTERPOL/via AP)
world

Interpol arrests more than 3,700 suspects in global trafficking crackdown

0 Comments
By OPE ADETAY0
LAGOS, Nigeria

A global crackdown on human traffickers and migrant smugglers coordinated by Interpol led to the arrest of more than 3,700 suspects and aided over 4,400 potential trafficking victims around the world, the law enforcement organization said Monday.

Interpol said 14,000 officers carried out Operation Liberterra III between Nov. 10 and Nov. 21. The operation across 119 countries resulted in 3,744 arrests, the protection of 4,414 potential victims and the detection of 12,992 people caught in illegal migration schemes.

Authorities opened at least 720 new investigations, according to the agency headquartered in France that helps police in 196 member countries collaborate to fight international crime.

“Criminal networks are evolving, exploiting new routes, digital platforms and vulnerable populations," Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza said in a statement. "Identifying these patterns allows law enforcement to anticipate threats, disrupt networks earlier and better protect victims.

Interpol highlighted cases involving South Americans and Asians in Africa, saying there appeared to be an emerging change in human trafficking that contrasts with past patterns of African victims being trafficked abroad.

Trafficking scams remained a serious concern, with migrants intercepted from dangerous routes along the coasts of Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Morocco and Algeria and land networks in Peru, Brazil and other countries, Interpol said.

Authorities in the West and Central African countries of Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal and Sierra Leone reported law enforcement action that rescued more than 200 victims and disrupted "multiple recruitment and exploitation hubs.”

Victims in Africa often are recruited through the pretext of foreign employment. Traffickers charge high fees and force victims to recruit friends and family in exchange for improved conditions, furthering a pyramid scheme model, Interpol said.

A 2025 cybercrime crackdown in Africa led to the arrest of 1,209 suspects who targeted 88,000 people. In Asia, authorities discovered 450 workers in a single raid on a compound in Myanmar, Interpol said.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Hoshi no Buranko

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo