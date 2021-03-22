Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gives a live televised address to the nation Photo: KHAMENEI.IR/AFP
world

Khamenei insists U.S. sanctions must be lifted first before Iran returns to nuclear deal

1 Comment
TEHRAN

Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reiterated the Islamic republic's "definite policy" that Washington must lift all sanctions before Tehran returns to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.

"The country's policy regarding interaction with JCPOA parties and the JCPOA itself has been clear," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech, referring to the accord by its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

It "entails that the Americans must lift the sanctions, all the sanctions, and then we will verify and if they are truly lifted, then we will return to our JCPOA commitments".

Khamenei stressed that lifting sanctions "on paper is not acceptable" and had to be implemented "in practice".

The deal was meant to provide Iran with international sanctions relief in exchange for limitations on its controversial nuclear program.

But it has been on life-support ever since former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

Joe Biden, who defeated Trump at the ballot box in November, has signaled his readiness to revive the accord, but his administration insists Iran must first return to its nuclear commitments, most of which Tehran has suspended in response to U.S. sanctions.

Tehran has insisted Washington make the first move by scrapping the sanctions.

"If they accept and implement the policy we have announced, then everything will be fixed. And if they don't, things will continue as they are now, and it is not an issue," Khamenei said.

He also repeated Tehran's stand that "maximum pressure has failed" and warned if the Biden administration "wants to continue maximum pressure, they will fail as well".

On upcoming presidential and municipal elections, Khamenei said intelligence services of Iran's "enemies", mainly the U.S. and Israel, had been trying to utilize social media to discourage voters and "reduce participation".

"They either accuse those holding it, (saying) the elections have been rigged or whatever, or they accuse the respected Guardian Council," a vetting body, he said. "Or they discourage the people, saying: 'Your vote has no impact, it will not help improve the situation, (so) why bother?'"

Voters are on June 18 to elect a successor to President Hassan Rouhani, who is in his final four-year term.

Under Iranian law, candidates must be vetted by the powerful Guardian Council watchdog before being allowed to run.

Voter turnout hit a historic low of less than 43 percent in 2020 parliamentary polls after thousands of reformist candidates were barred from running, leading to a conservative landslide.

Khamenei also said Iranian social media "must not be left to the enemy that they would conspire" against Iran, calling for them to be "managed".

His warning comes after a report in Israeli media that a "No to Islamic Republic of Iran" campaign was gaining traction on social media.

The hashtags #NoVote and NoToIslamicRepublicOfIran have spread on Twitter, in both Farsi and English.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Given the US failed to uphold its end of the bargain whilst Iran was upholding its end, this is a reasonable demand by Kahmenei.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog