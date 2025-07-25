 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iran holds nuclear talks with so-called E3 group in Istanbul
General view of the Iranian Consulate where Iran holds nuclear talks with so-called E3 group of France, Britain and Germany, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya Image: Reuters/Dilara Senkaya
world

Iran and Europeans hold 'frank' nuclear talks with UN sanctions looming

0 Comments
By Ali Kucukgocmen and John Irish
ISTANBUL

Iran said it would continue nuclear talks with European powers after "serious, frank, and detailed" conversations on Friday, the first such face-to-face meeting since Israel and the U.S. bombed Iran last month.

Before the meeting in Istanbul, Iran also pushed back on suggestions of extending the United Nations resolution that ratifies a 2015 deal, nearing expiry, that was designed to curb its nuclear programme.

Delegations from the European Union and so-called E3 group of France, Britain and Germany met Iranian counterparts for about four hours at Iran's consulate for talks that the U.N. nuclear watchdog said could provide an opening to resume inspections in Iran.

IRAN AND EUROPEANS PRESENT IDEAS

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said afterward that both sides had presented specific ideas on sanctions relief and the nuclear issue.

"While seriously criticising their stances regarding the recent war of aggression against our people, we explained our principled positions, including on the so-called snapback mechanism," he said.

"It was agreed that consultations on this matter will continue."

The European countries, along with China and Russia, are the remaining parties to the 2015 deal - from which the U.S. withdrew in 2018 - which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme.

A deadline of Oct. 18 is fast approaching when the resolution governing that deal expires.

At that point, all U.N. sanctions on Iran will be lifted unless the "snapback" mechanism is triggered at least 30 days before. This would automatically reimpose those sanctions, which target sectors from hydrocarbons to banking and defence.

To give time for this to happen, the E3 have set a deadline of the end of August to revive diplomacy. Diplomats say they want Iran to take concrete steps to convince them to extend the deadline by up to six months.

EUROPEANS WANT NUCLEAR COMMITMENTS FROM IRAN

Iran would need to make commitments on key issues including eventual talks with Washington, full cooperation with the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and accounting for 400 kg (880 pounds) of near-weapons-grade highly enriched uranium, whose whereabouts are unknown since last month's strikes.

Before the talks, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson had said Tehran considered talk of extending U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 to be "meaningless and baseless".

IAEA head Rafael Grossi said he was optimistic that nuclear inspection visits might be able to restart this year and that it was important to discuss the technical details now.

"We need to agree on where to go, how to do it. We need to listen to Iran in terms of what they consider should be the precautions to be taken," he told reporters in Singapore.

The United States held five rounds of talks with Iran prior to its airstrikes in June, which U.S. President Donald Trump said had "obliterated" a programme that Washington and its ally Israel say is aimed at acquiring a nuclear bomb.

However, NBC News has cited current and former U.S. officials as saying a subsequent U.S. assessment found that while the strikes destroyed most of one of three targeted nuclear sites, the other two were not as badly damaged.

Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon and says its nuclear programme is meant solely for civilian purposes.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Summer Teas To Help Beat the Heat in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stop Lining Up for Ichiran Ramen, You Cowards

GaijinPot Blog

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

Rebun Island

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog