FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and Iran's Foreign Minister Araqchi meet in Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends a press conference following a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2025. Tatyana Makeyeva/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva
world

Iran denies any meeting with U.S. next week, foreign minister says

1 Comment
DUBAI

Iran currently has no plan to meet with the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday in an interview on state TV, contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that Washington planned to have talks with Iran next week.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran was assessing whether talks with the U.S. were in its interest, following five previous rounds of negotiations that were cut short by Israel and the U.S. attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The U.S. and Israel said the strikes were meant to curb Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons, while Iran says its nuclear program is solely geared toward civilian use.

Araqchi said the damages to nuclear sites “were not little” and that relevant authorities were figuring out the new realities of Iran’s nuclear program, which he said would inform Iran’s future diplomatic stance.

No negotiations till reparations paid upfront to Tehran.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

