Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iran Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov 15, 2017, in New York. Photo: Invision/AP/File
world

Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie

1 Comment
TEHRAN, Iran

An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists.

“We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” Kanaani said. “Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed Friday while attending an event in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent said. He was likely to lose the injured eye.

His assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the attack through his lawyer.

The award-winning author for more than 30 years has faced death threats for “The Satanic Verses.” Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa, or Islamic edict, demanding his death. An Iranian foundation had put up a bounty of over $3 million for the author.

Kanaani added that Iran did not "have any other information more than what the American media has reported.”

The West “condemning the actions of the attacker and in return glorifying the actions of the insulter to Islamic beliefs is a contradictory attitude,” Kanaani said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The Iranian government have long ago stated that they are not interested in Mr Rushdie. In interviews, Mr Rushdie himself has said that The Iranian regime is not a worry. This was most likely a "lone wolf" attack.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

The West “condemning the actions of the attacker and in return glorifying the actions of the insulter to Islamic beliefs is a contradictory attitude,” Kanaani said

?

Gibbering religious crackpot.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

They once loudly shouted the Fatwa into the whole world, so they are of course the ones with the most responsibility, right next after that violent and brainwashed Islamic attacker himself.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If polled you would probably find a rather large number of Muslims who were not exactly saddened by recent events involving Mr Rushdie.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel