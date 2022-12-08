Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iran
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
world

Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

3 Comments
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner over his conviction for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran.

Iran's Mizan news agency reported the execution. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran.

The Mizan news agency, run by the country's judiciary, identified the executed man as Mohsen Shekari. It said he had been convicted in Tehran's Revolutionary Court, which typically holds closed-door cases that have been internationally criticized in other cases.

Mizan said Shekari had been arrested Sept. 25, then convicted Nov. 20 on the charge of "moharebeh," a Farsi word meaning “waging war against God.” That charge has been levied against others in the decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and carries the death penalty.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country's morality police.

3 Comments
Iran is going down and will do so by its own people. Good!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I certainly hope so.

Iran is going down and will do so by its own people. Good!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Seems like he could have been guilty of murder and in that case got what was coming to him. Former adviser to Trump John Bolton confirmed that guns were being smuggled across the border into Iran and were given to some of the protesters. More to the troubles there than the media will tell us.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

More than 400 protestors were shot dead.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

