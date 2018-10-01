Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Iran foreign minister blasts Trump officials over Iraq consulate closure

0 Comments
TEHRAN

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday denied that his country was responsible for increased threats against a U.S. consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra.

"We of course have influence in Iraq but that does not mean we control people in Iraq, as the United States doesn't control people in countries with whom it has good relations," Zarif said on CNN's “Fareed Zakaria GPS."

Zarif added that recent warnings issued to the Iranian government by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House national security adviser John Bolton were counterproductive.

"Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Bolton, instead of making these irrelevant threats that would produce no positive results, need to look at their own policies,” Zarif said.

The United States announced on Friday it will effectively close the consulate following increasing threats from Iran and Iran-backed militia, including rocket fire.

Pompeo, as he explained the move, renewed a warning that the United States would hold Iran directly responsible for any attacks on Americans and U.S. diplomatic facilities.

“I have made clear that Iran should understand that the United States will respond promptly and appropriately to any such attacks,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Saturday that the consulate closure was “unjustified and unnecessary”, and said Iran condemned any attack on diplomats or diplomatic locations, according to the ministry’s website.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Top 5 Showcases of New Games at TGS 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Shrines

Fujiyoshida Sengen Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

LGBT

Okumalt

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Microapartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Transport

Fukuoka Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI