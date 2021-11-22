Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Iran hearings start over shooting down of Ukrainian airliner

0 Comments
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

An Iranian military court Sunday began a hearing over the military's shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020 that killed 176 people, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The report said ten military personnel — suspects from” various ranks” — were present at the session. Families of victims and their lawyers also attended the session, representing 103 legal complaints over the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight number PS752.

The report quoted the unidentified judge as saying he hopes the court would issue a “precise, quick and serious” verdict, based on a “reasonable, fair, transparent, clear-cut and strong” procedure.

The court heard statements by lawyers of victim's families, and the report said the next session will be announced following further investigations by the prosecutor.

The report did not identify the suspects. Sunday's session was the first hearing since the incident, nearly 22 months ago.

In April, a prosecutor said ten officials have been indicted over the case. That came a month after Iran faced withering international criticism for releasing a final report that blamed human error but named no-one responsible.

In January 2020, following three days of denial in the face of mounting evidence, Iran finally acknowledged that its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly downed the Ukrainian plane with two surface-to-air missiles.

In preliminary reports on the disaster in 2020, Iranian authorities blamed an air defense operator who they said mistook the Boeing 737-800 for an American cruise missile.

It happened on the same day Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on US troops in Iraq in retaliation for an American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Later, Guard officials publicly apologized for the incident. But the hesitancy of Iran to elaborate on what happened shows the power the force wields.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo