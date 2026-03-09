 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Mojtaba Khamenei visits Hezbollah's office in Tehran
Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, visits Hezbollah's office in Tehran, Iran, on October 1, 2024. Image: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme Le
world

Iran names Khamenei's hardline son Mojtaba as new supreme leader

5 Comments
By Parisa Hafezi and Maayan Lubell
DUBAI/JERUSALEM

Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as Supreme Leader, signaling that hardliners remain firmly in charge in Tehran a ‌week into its conflict with the United States and Israel.

Mojtaba, a mid-ranking cleric with influence inside Iran's security forces and vast business networks under his father, had been seen as a frontrunner in the lead up to the vote by the assembly, a ‌body of 88 clerics charged with choosing the new leader after Ali Khamenei.

"By ⁠a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts, appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as ⁠the third Leader of ⁠the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the assembly said in a statement issued just ‌after midnight Tehran time.

The position gives Mojtaba the final say in all matters of state in the Islamic Republic.

Mojtaba’s ⁠appointment will likely draw the ire of U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump, who said on Sunday that Washington should have a say in the selection. "If he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to last long," he told ABC News. Israel, ahead of the announcement, threatened to target whoever was chosen.

Mojtaba's father, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was killed in ⁠one of the first strikes launched against Iran more than a week ago.

The U.S. military on Sunday ⁠reported a seventh American has died from wounds ‌sustained during Iran's initial counter-attack a week ago, a day after Trump presided over the return to the United States of the remains of the six others who died.

The U.S.-Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,332 Iranian civilians and wounded thousands, according to Iran's U.N. ambassador.

As Trump pressed for an "unconditional surrender," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran's ‌parliament speaker, said Tehran was not seeking a ceasefire to the war and would punish aggressors.

Israel continued to target senior Iranian figures, including Abolqasem Babaian, the recently appointed head of the military office of the supreme leader, saying he was killed in a Saturday strike.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

So much for a short war then, Don.

Maybe you'll need Keir's Aircraft carriers after all.

Afghanistan 2.0? Iraq 2.0? Vietnam 2.0?

Iran will be the worst of them all.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Is her wearing his dad’s hand me downs/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good move. They can save money by using the same name plates and letter headed paper.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mojtaba’s ⁠appointment will likely draw the ire of U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump, who said on Sunday that Washington should have a say in the selection.

Which is ridiculous. You don't get a say in who is elected Pope, and you don't get a say in who is elected Ayatollah.

"If he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to last long," he told ABC News. Israel, ahead of the announcement, threatened to target whoever was chosen.

I'd imagine he'd probably go into hiding until things settle down.

So, your stupid war has made things worse, by all accounts he is more hardline than his father.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I heard he is more of a hardliner as his father was.

So it can be worse for the Iranian population.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

