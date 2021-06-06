Iran presidential hopefuls trade blame over economic woes

Iran's reformist and ultraconservative presidential candidates traded accusations Saturday over the country's economic crisis during the first pre-election debate broadcast live on television.
Iranians are set to elect a successor to President Hassan Rouhani on June 18 amid widespread discontent over a deep economic and social crisis caused by the reimposition of crippling sanctions after the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran's conservative-dominated Guardian Council approved seven candidates -- five ultraconservative and two reformists -- to run from a field of about 600 hopefuls.
Ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi is widely seen as a favorite, after the Council disqualified moderate conservative Ali Larijani.
On Saturday, ultraconservative candidates called on reformist hopeful Abdolnasser Hemmati, who is the country's central bank governor, to take responsibility for the crisis, and accused him of seeking to defend the government's record.
"Mr Hemmati, your governance was catastrophic, you are sitting here as a representative of Mr Rouhani," said Mohsen Rezai, a former chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
Rouhani is Iran's main architect of the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.
The accord has been on life support since then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018, and reimposed crippling sanctions.
Global powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April in a bid to revive the accord.
Reformist Hemmati instead took aim at his ultraconservative adversaries' economic plan, saying their pledges of massive direct financial aid were "unrealizable".
He also accused them of undermining Iran's international relations and preventing the country from benefiting from the nuclear deal.
Ultraconservative Raisi, who took 38 percent of the vote in the 2017 presidential election, avoided direct clashes with the reformists.
"Inflation is one of the serious problems people are facing today. The price of basic products has gone up considerably," he said, adding that the "dishonesty of certain officials" was one of the main worries of the Iranian people.
Iranian media has expressed concern in recent weeks about the risk of low voter turnout.
A record 57 percent of Iranians stayed away from parliamentary elections in February last year in which thousands of candidates, many of them moderates and reformists, were barred from running.
Further televised debates are due to be held on Tuesday and Saturday.© 2021 AFP
RichardPearce
Strange how Iranian politicians are described as "ultraconservative" but Israeli politicians aren't "ultraright", "ultraracist", and "ultraviolent"
PS, if you visit the University of Maryland's Centre for International and Security Studies you'll find polls done by professionals and can judge for yourself what Iranian public opinion is without the 'experts' getting in your way by putting their views in an entire population's mouths.
Commodore Perry
RichardPearceToday 08:01 am JST
Just reading the news, it is easy to see that Iran is a sponsor of terrorism through its proxy Hamas, while Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East.
Who has more freedom, Arab citizens living in Israel, or the average Iranian living in Tehran? Read those polls.
RichardPearce
See, the thing is that I was taught how to read the news by people fresh from behind the Iron Curtain, which makes me a little harder to fool by 'shaped news' and 'big lies' than your average Westerner.
And the internet is a wonderful thing if you know how to make queries that won't fall victim to 'search engine optimization' to the point where they return page after page of different versions of the same PR.
I bet you didn't follow my suggestion to look at what the Iranian population thinks (even though it is run by an American educational institution so not 'a regime front') just as you refuse to follow suggestions to look at the ICC rulings about Palestine, the internationally recognized definition of Apartheid (the ICSPCA) the IAEA INSPECTORS reports about Iran's NNPT compliant, civilian nuclear program, or anything else that doesn't fit your worldview.
You'll note that the average Iranian living in Iran actually feels they're living in a DEMOCRACY for the very simple reason that the government they elect moves back and forth across the political spectrum.
And the average subject of the Israeli regime's racism notice all the family members who are forced to live in exile and denied the possibility of voting in Israel and see the truth that you refuse to.
Commodore Perry
RichardPearceToday 12:32 pm JST
Reminder of the Iron Curtain:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/9/20/jailed-iran-human-rights-lawyer-hospitalised-after-hunger-strike
RichardPearce
Interesting how someone who praises a regime that considers human rights activists (including Amnesty international and HRW) the ICC and ICJ, as well as the IAEA and OPCW to be corrupt or racist somehow champions those people and groups when they're looking somewhere other than Israel.
Commodore Perry
??????