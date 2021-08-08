Iran rejects G7 accusations over fatal attack on oil tanker

Iran on Saturday denounced accusations by leading industrial nations that Tehran was behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The report quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying Iran “strongly condemns” Friday's statement by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven. The group is made up of representatives of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S.
Khatibzadeh said the statement made baseless accusations against Iran. He called the accusation a “scenario” created by Israel and said Israel has had a long history designing similar “plots.”
The vessel Mercer Street is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire, and Israel — along with the U.S. and Britain — had previously pointed the finger at Tehran.
The G7 said Friday the July 29 attack in international waters in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman that killed two people was “a clear violation of international law.” They added that “all available evidence clearly points to Iran.”
“We condemn the unlawful attack committed on a merchant vessel,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement. “This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a clear violation of international law.”
Khatibzadeh said Iran as been committed to providing security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and said Iran was ready to work with nations to form a collective security system while defending its sovereignty.
In their statement, the G7 countries said “Iran’s behavior, alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security.”
“We call on Iran to stop all activities inconsistent with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions, and call on all parties to play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace,” they said.
The ministers called for vessels in the region to be able to “navigate freely in accordance with international law.”
Iran has routinely rejected any responsibility for similar past attacks in the region.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
10 Comments
Login to comment
P. Smith
Did the G7 provide evidence? Seems to me they simply provided conjecture and pointed the finger at everyone’s favorite boogeyman in the ME.
Desert Tortoise
https://maritime-executive.com/article/photos-u-s-centcom-links-iran-to-attack-on-mercer-street
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2021/08/06/oman-iran-uss-ronald-reagan-Oman-tanker-drone-attack/1121628275342/
Just a sample of the news on the subject.
Desert Tortoise
In addition there personnel from UK based maritime security firms aboard ships in the vicinity of the attack who saw the drones and recognized them as Iranian. It is apparently not uncommon any more. Several UK based firms provide maritime security services for merchant ships operating in high threat areas like the Persian Gulf. The dead Briton was in fact a member of the security detail on the ship. He had called in the two earlier attempts to attack the ship stating they were Iranian drones.
RichardPearce
Ah, so the evidence is of the same quality as the evidence that the MyPillow guy offers up to prove that votes 'in every state' were switched from Trump to Biden.
You can believe those who refuse to accept the findings of the IAEA inspectors, who follow in lockstep a nation that thinks that it never complying with an international agreement it negotiated and signed, and then abrogated completely, requires the other side to offer even more concessions before it will consider even rejoining without complying, if you want to, just as you can believe that Trump won reelection, getting vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 is riskier than getting sick, that masks don't work against viruses, and that the moon landings were a hoax.
Or you can be skeptical about the 'evidence' such believers offer.
P. Smith
Thanks for these, Dessert. I would point out that neither article contains actual evidence, just assertions that the UAVs resemble what Iran has previously used. There is no evidence to support the proposition that the US is in possession of previously used Iranian UAVs.
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 09:13 am JST
Plain and simple, are you taking Iran's word over the other countries'? Take Israel out of the picture.
What do those G7 countries have to gain by making such conclusion?
Why do you present such strong support for a terrorist regime?
Reckless
Fight drones with drones.
venze
'No justification for the attack by Iran', so says G7 foreign ministers.
'No justification for Israel's bombing', says Tehran.
G7 can join force to hit Iran, but what would Iran do? To retaliate?..
RichardPearce
Venze, the Iranians sent a pretty clear message to the US, the Israeli regime, and a couple of the G7 countries what Iran could easily do to retaliate when they demonstrated they could, at their leisure, pick specific buildings on a military base and destroy it despite a fully stood up antimissile defense system.
Now, that isn't a big deal when the population around the base welcomes the presence of the base and the military within it, but that isn't the case for the Naval base in Bahrain, and while the Israeli regime's major bases are located where the majority ethnic group has been depopulated, that depopulation needs the violent oppression those bases house to continue.
William Bjornson
Is it really the entire Gang of Seven or just those for whom lying is their only form of communication and who are speaking for the other countries whose hands are economically manacled and mouths gagged by threat? And should we believe the U.S. Navy who claims to have proof and whose 'honesty' is not in question because many times in the past they have proven themselves to have NONE at all? And we know that the zionists have committed MANY aggressive acts against Iran because they just can't stop themselves bragging about them. Neither the zionists nor the Americans, the fatal parasite and its brain dead host, have ANY credibility on the world stage except for the 'big stick'. And Biden may very well prove to be worse for America, and for the World, than trump in his incompetence and poorly concealed lack of concern for the best interests of his people and freedom from ANY examination of his past sexual activities that still hang over his head and could be more fully explored by the Murdoch Moles. The U.S. and the last smoldering, slowly dying ember of Empire that is now the UK act like puppet states being jerked around on strings of under the table money, intimidation, extortion, blackmail from pedophillic honey traps, and other standard political tools used to control incompetent and treasonous politicians such as have been forced upon us today and all of the poorly educated no-minds who believe them.