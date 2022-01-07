Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People hold signs with images of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on the first anniversary of its downing Photo: AFP/File
world

Iran begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

0 Comments
TEHRAN

Iran has begun paying compensation to families of those killed when it shot down a Ukrainian airliner two years ago, authorities said on Friday.

"The transport ministry has made transfers to a certain number of (victims') families," the foreign ministry said in a statement marking the anniversary of the tragedy.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard, most of them Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals.

Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane "by mistake."

Arash Khodaei, a vice president of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, said that "the sum of $150,000 has been transferred" to some families, while "the process has begun" for others.

The payment "does not infringe upon (their) right to take legal action," state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

In 2020, Iran offered to pay "$150,000 or the equivalent in euros" to each of the victims' families.

Ukrainian and Canadian officials strongly criticized the announcement, saying compensation should not be settled through unilateral declarations.

A Canadian court awarded more than $80 million in compensation to the families of six of the victims in a decision made public Monday.

It was unclear how the money would be collected but Ontario Superior Court Judge Edward Belobaba said "some level" of enforcement may be possible.

Iran's judiciary said in November that a trial had opened in Tehran for 10 military members in connection with the jet's downing.

Tensions between Iran and the United States were soaring at the time of the incident.

Iranian air defenses were on high alert for a U.S. counterattack after Tehran fired missiles at a military base in Iraq that was used by U.S. forces.

Those missiles came in response to the killing of General Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad's international airport. Soleimani headed the foreign operations arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Over the past week Tehran and its Middle East allies have held commemorations marking the second anniversary of Soleimani's assassination.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog