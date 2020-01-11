Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran announced Saturday that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

The plane was shot down early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad. No one was wounded in the attack on the bases.

A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned toward a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guard. The military was at its “highest level of readiness," it said, amid the heightened tensions with the United States.

“In such a condition, because of human error and in a unintentional way, the flight was hit,” the statement said. It apologized for the disaster and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent future tragedies.

It also said those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.

Iran's acknowledgement of responsibility for the crash was likely to inflame public sentiment against authorities after Iranians had rallied around their leaders in the wake of Soleimani's killing. The general was seen as a national icon, and hundreds of thousands of Iranians had turned out for funeral processions across the country.

But the vast majority of the plane victims were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians, and the crash came just weeks after authorities quashed nationwide protests ignited by a hike in gasoline prices.

"A sad day," Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. “Human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster. Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile caused the crash. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believed Iran shot down the aircraft with a surface-to-air missile, a conclusion supported by videos of the incident.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. The Canadian government had earlier lower the nation's death toll from 63.

“This is the right step for the Iranian government to admit responsibility, and it gives people a step toward closure with this admission," said Payman Parseyan, a prominent Iranian-Canadian in western Canada who lost a number of friends in the crash.

“I think the investigation would have disclosed it whether they admitted it or not. This will give them an opportunity to save face.”

6 Comments
Sad indeed. All blame aside, a very sad event for the poor crew and passengers and relatives involved.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No surprise here!!!

My sympathies for the families of the innocents losing life to this madness.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Like anyone was buying their lies for two days. Still sucks for the victims none the less.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Wait - didn’t Iran initially deny they shot down the plane? So with undeniable video evidence they fessed up to the crime. The Obama administration said Iran was honest and wouldn’t deceive - even after many previous administrations found Iran to be deceptive. They have always said they are pursuing peaceful nuclear power. Democrats still believe.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

So with undeniable video evidence they fessed up to the crime. 

And Donny said he had the largest inauguration crowd ever, that windmills cause cancer, that his taxes are under audit...........

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The Obama administration said Iran was honest and wouldn’t deceive

Yeah, just the government to blindly trust with a nuclear "deal", with loopholes wide enough to drive a uranium centrifuge through!

Looks like the much hated Donny was right once again.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why so many Canadians are on board?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

