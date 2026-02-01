Iran says it now considers EU militaries to be terrorist groups

The speaker of Iran's parliament said Sunday that the Islamic Republic now considers all European Union militaries to be terrorist groups, lashing out after the bloc declared the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard a terror group over its bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.
The announcement by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a former Guard commander, of the terror designation will likely be mostly symbolic. Iran has used a 2019 law to reciprocally declare other nations' militaries terror groups following the United States declaring the Guard a terror group that year.
However, it comes as tensions are high in the Mideast as U.S. President Donald Trump weighs a possible military strike against Iran. The Islamic Republic also planned a live fire military drill for Sunday and Monday in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes.
Qalibaf made the announcement as he and others in parliament wore Guard uniforms in support of the force. The Guard, which also controls Iran's ballistic missile arsenal and has vast economic interests in Iran, answers only to Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“By seeking to strike at the (Guard), which itself has been the greatest barrier to the spread of terrorism to Europe, Europeans have in fact shot themselves in the foot and, once again through blind obedience to the Americans, decided against the interests of their own people," Qalibaf said.
Lawmakers at the session later chanted: “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” at the session.
Trump has laid out two red lines for military action: the killing of peaceful protesters or the possible mass execution of those detained in a major crackdown over the demonstrations. He's increasingly begun discussing Iran's nuclear program as well, which the U.S. negotiated over with Tehran in multiple sessions before Israel launched a 12-day war with Iran back in June.
The U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear sites during the war. Activity at two of the sites suggest Iran may be trying to obscure the view of satellites as it tries to salvage what remains there.
Trump on Saturday night declined to say whether he’d made a decision on what he wanted to do regarding Iran.
Speaking to reporters as he flew to Florida, Trump sidestepped a question about whether Tehran would be emboldened if the U.S. backed away from launching strikes on Iran, saying, “Some people think that. Some people don’t.”
Trump said Iran should negotiate a “satisfactory” deal to prevent the Middle Eastern country from getting any nuclear weapons but said, “I don’t know that they will. But they are talking to us. Seriously talking to us.”
Ali Larijani, a top security official in Iran, wrote on X late Saturday that “structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing.” However, there is no public sign of any direct talks with the United States, something Khamenei has repeatedly ruled out.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
20 Comments
Login to comment
Five Families
The speaker of Iran's parliament said Sunday that the Islamic Republic now considers all European Union militaries to be terrorist groups,
Well Iran, you are not wrong.
Elite European special forces like the SAS, KSK, and GROM are built to counter exactly the kind of warfare Iran fears most. Sheer dread for Iran.
They specialize in deep intelligence gathering, precision raids, and dismantling covert networks and proxy operations with minimal footprint.
That forces Iran to defend everywhere at once—its leadership, logistics, and proxy chains—rather than projecting power comfortably through deniability. In short, these units turn asymmetric warfare back on its user, which is why they would give Iran very serious headaches.
Having these units will inflict terror on Iran.
ian
Another one brewing
masugomi
Iran should take in all those refugees in Palestine.
GuruMick
Uk/Nato and US have all used terror tactics to initiate and ferment unrest in ME countries before invasion or attack and regime change....which invariably hand the captured nations resources to the attackers.
Smart people read a variety of accounts and dont rehash the propaganda of the powerful.
Recommended reading...."A Legacy of Ashes " and "Killing Hope " both are histories of CIA destabilisation of nations all over the planet.
GuruMick
Masuguni above....why are Palestinians "refugees " in their own land ?
You might research how many MILLIONS of Palestinians are already living, as refugees , in neighbouring countries.
Sid
You're a terrorist! No, YOU are! No, it's YOU! No, YOU'RE the terrorist.....
falseflagsteve
The ayatollah and his mostly crew of thugs must be removed by any means including tactical nuclear weapons. This could be the start of wiping out radical Islam for good.
Pongo
Oh goodness. I'm sure those militaries are terrified
GuruMick
Steve...great idea...not....how many leaders were eliminated in Hiroshima bombing ?
Oh....very few .....how many innocents killed...oh, hundreds of thousands.
Yep, nuclear is the way to go.
Do you think the BILLIONS of Muslims in countries outside Iran will react positively ?
You should get out more...
GuruMick
Bet we wont see western troops on the ground actually fighting.
No....all bombing campaigns methinks.
So yeah, those western militaries would be wary of a ground fight.
BTW....have you seen the size of Iran .?
falseflagsteve
Guru
Tactical nukes I said. Hiroshima was deliberate show of force to get the enemy to surrender
These days there is info available where the evildoers are likely to be and it’s easier to eliminate them for the sake of humanity.
J101
What you said is, that you have no clue about their effects.
falseflagsteve
J101
Of course I realise, they can be as small as 1 kiloton, ideal to destroy a small area.
J101
What you said again is, that you have no clue about their effects.
Pukey2
I've always thought that NATO was one of the biggest military threat to a peaceful world. They bombed and killed a lot of innocent children.
WA4TKG
OK, Great !
Let’s go topple the pathetic sot’s and let the Iranian people get back to living with the rest of the world.
99.9% of the Iranian guys I met in Japan in the 90’s, would give you the shirt off their back.
When I broke both my legs from a fall, at that time, the ONLY person that came to visit me, was my Iranian bud from work.
Alla’ Ak’bar
falseflagsteve
Seems there’s a few here with full support for the regime despite their socialist views. It doesn’t make sense, the ayatollah and his mates are the far right, the killers of the gays and ones who treat females like lesser beings.
They must be removed as well as Hamas and the facists in the region.
Sanjinosebleed
what a stupid comment! Use nukes to stop nukes? Wow just wow! On top of which even the US intelligence agency made it clear that Iran, which is a member of the NPT, is not chasing Nukes. Yet a genocidal regime, daily committing war crimes, close by screaming about not letting Iran get Nukes has plenty and is not a member of the NPT…hmm double standards much?!
Before the chump in charge pulled out of the JCPOA, Iran was in full compliance….the hypocrisy here should be apparent to all!
talking about thugs the chump in charge just slaughtered about 100 people and abducted a sitting president and then proudly admitted to stealing that countries oil….yet the media has gone radio silent….terror?
Firecracker
So when Mossad and Israel can be label as terrorist. Same as nobel peace price, european credibility really go down the toilet recently.
GuruMick
If a "tactical nuclear weapon " can have such a small "footprint, why wouldn't conventional bombs suffice ?
I understand for the whole Muslim world a nuclear attack on another Muslim country is a red line.
Dont expect the results to be "limited "