Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Iran says it will continue uranium enrichment

0 Comments
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran says it will continue uranium enrichment and heavy water production despite U.S. pressure on the country to end it.

State TV quoted Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani as saying Saturday that under the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Tehran has the right to continue developing uranium enrichment and heavy-water production.

"Under the deal, we have not done anything wrong. We continue enriching," he said.

On Friday, the U.S. said it did not renew two sanctions waivers — one that had allowed Iran to store excess heavy water produced in the uranium enrichment process in Oman, and one that allowed Iran to swap enriched uranium for raw yellowcake with Russia.

That decision was aimed at forcing Iran to stop enriching uranium, something it was allowed to do up to certain limits under the nuclear deal. Highly enriched uranium can be used to fuel a nuclear weapon.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog