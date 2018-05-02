Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Iran says it will respond to Israeli strike in Syria

0 Comments
BEIRUT

A senior Iranian official said Tuesday the Islamic Republic will respond "at the appropriate time and place" to a purported Israeli missile strike that killed several Iranian troops in Syria.

The comments by Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, were the first to directly address the attack Sunday night on outposts in northern Syria, widely believed to have been carried out by Israel.

A war monitoring group and an Iranian news agency said the strikes killed more than a dozen pro-government fighters, many of them Iranians.

"Aggression of the Zionist entity against the presence of our military advisers in Syria gives us the right to respond at the appropriate place and time," Boroujerdi said at a press conference in the Syrian capital.

The Sunday night attack in Syria sent tensions soaring between Israel and Iran. Israel is believed to be behind several strikes on Iran-linked positions in Syria in the last year, although Israeli authorities typically do not confirm or deny such attacks. Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has sent thousands of fighters to Syria to support his forces in the seven-year civil war.

Boroujerdi met with Assad in Damascus on Monday, and hailed what he called "important victories" in their shared battle.

On Monday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the time when Iran's enemies can "hit and run" is over.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Tsuetate Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Experience the Art of Wearing Yukata at this Special Workshop

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

A Quick Guide To Mixed-Gender Bathing In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Tokyo Closet Ball

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

International Schools

Outreach Scholarship Golf Tournament, Saturday, May 26, 2018

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining