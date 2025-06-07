 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Illustration shows Iran's and U.S.' flags
Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration Image: Reuters/DADO RUVIC
world

Iran says U.S. travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims

1 Comment
TEHRAN

Iran on Saturday blasted U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on countries including the Islamic Republic, saying it showed "deep hostility" toward Iranians and Muslims.

"The decision to ban the entry of Iranian nationals - merely due to their religion and nationality - not only indicates the deep hostility of American decision-makers towards the Iranian people and Muslims but also violates... international law," a senior foreign ministry official said in a ministry statement posted on the X social media platform.

Trump's proclamation on Wednesday will bar citizens from 12 countries starting on Monday at 12:01 a.m.

The countries are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The ban, which Trump said was necessary to protect against "foreign terrorists", was reminiscent of a similar move he implemented during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021, when he barred travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Fund terrorism, spew childish “fatwas”, and oppress your own population Mr Ayatollah and THIS is what you get from a real US president.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Sakurayama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

GaijinPot Blog