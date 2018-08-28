Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on August 26, 2018 shows Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami (2nd L) signing a defence and reconstruction deal with his Syrian counterpart Abdullah Ayoub (2nd R) in the capital Damascus Photo: SANA/AFP
world

Iran, Syria sign defense, reconstruction deal

1 Comment
TEHRAN

The defense ministers of Iran and Syria have signed an agreement on military cooperation and reconstruction in the war-torn country, Iranian media reported on Monday.

"Syria is passing through the crisis stage and entering the reconstruction phase," said Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Hatami is on the second day of a two-day visit to Damascus, during which he held "detailed negotiations" with his counterpart Ali Abdullah Ayoub and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to Tasnim.

The "defense and technical agreement" provides for the continued "presence and participation" of Iran in Syria, added Hatami.

Tehran has provided steady political, financial, and military backing to Assad as he has fought back a seven-year uprising.

In an interview Monday night with the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen television channel, Hatami said the agreement included the rehabilitation of Syria's defence industry and assured Iran would provide "good service".

"With this accord, we have paved the way for a reconstruction of the Syrian military industries," he said.

"The most important element of the deal is the rebuilding of the Syrian armed forces and defense industries so that they can regain their full capacity."

On Tuesday last week, Iran unveiled its first domestic fighter jet, just days after releasing a next generation short-range ballistic missile.

Since Russia military intervened on Assad's behalf in 2015, the regime has regained much of the territory lost to rebels and jihadists in the early years of the war.

Syria's war has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced millions since it broke out with the brutal repression of an initially peaceful uprising in 2011.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Syria, like Lebanon and Iraq, will recover.

Well done Syrian Army.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Unusual (And Remarkably Delightful) Afternoon Teas To Try In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

History

Minetopia Besshi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon