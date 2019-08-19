Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gibraltar seized the Grace 1 on suspicion it was transporting oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions Photo: AFP/File
world

Iran tanker departs after Gibraltar rejects U.S. demand

0 Comments
By Johnny BUGEJA
GIBRALTAR

The Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a diplomatic dispute has departed from Gibraltar after the British overseas territory rejected a U.S. demand to seize the vessel.

According to the monitoring website Marine Traffic, the supertanker -- which had been detained since July 4 off the coast of Gibraltar -- lifted anchor Sunday evening and started sailing south.

Authorities in the British overseas territory have not confirmed its departure.

Gibraltar seized the Grace 1 on July 4 on suspicion it was transporting oil to Syria in breach of European Union sanctions, triggering a sharp deterioration in relations between Tehran and London. Iran has repeatedly denied any violations.

A Gibraltar judge ordered the tanker released last Thursday, with Iranian officials saying a new crew had arrived to pilot the vessel -- now renamed the Adrian Darya -- and its 2.1 million barrels of oil.

But on Friday, the U.S. Justice Department filed a last-minute request to detain the ship, alleging it was involved in supporting illicit shipments to Syria by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, listed as a terrorist group by Washington.

Gibraltar's government rejected that request, saying it could not seek a court order to detain the supertanker because U.S. sanctions against Iran were not applicable in the European Union.

The vessel had turned east as of early Monday, although its ultimate destination was unclear.

In its decision ordering the release of the tanker, Gibraltar said it had received assurances from Iran that the vessel would not head to any country subject to EU sanctions.

Iran denied it had made any promises about the ship's destination to secure the release.

"Iran has given no assurances over the Grace 1 not going to Syria to secure its release," a state media website quoted foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

The U.S. State Department has threatened to issue a visa ban on anyone working on the ship.

The July 4 seizure came amid surging tensions in the Gulf after several alleged Iranian attacks on smaller tankers.

Iran termed the move an "illegal interception" staged by the United States, while Washington cheered it as "excellent news".

Iran subsequently detained the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in what was seen as a tit-for-tat move.

Ties between Tehran and Washington have frayed since President Donald Trump withdrew last year from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran, reimposing crippling unilateral sanctions.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Ghosted in Portugal”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Adventures

A Mother-Daughter Getaway to the Mountains of Nagano

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

GaijinPot Blog

How to Bargain in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Interviews

The #KimOhNo Conversation: How Do Japanese People Feel About It Now?

Savvy Tokyo