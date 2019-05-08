Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Photo: REUTERS file
world

Iran says it will resume uranium enrichment if world powers do not keep promises

LONDON

Iran will resume high level enrichment of uranium if world powers did not keep their promises under a 2015 nuclear agreement, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, responding to the U.S. withdrawal from the deal a year ago.

In a speech broadcast on national television, Rouhani said the remaining signatories - the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China and Russia - had 60 days to implement their promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors from U.S. sanctions.

Iran told ambassadors from the signatory countries that it would roll back some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.

Rouhani warned of a firm response if Iran's nuclear case is referred again to the United Nations Security Council, but said Tehran was ready for negotiations over its nuclear program.

He also said his country will no longer sell enriched uranium and heavy water to other nations.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

