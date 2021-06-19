Ultraconservative elected president in Iran

Congratulations poured in for Iranian ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday for winning presidential elections even before official results were announced.
Iran's outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani said his successor had been elected in the previous day's vote, without naming the widely expected winner, Raisi.
"I congratulate the people on their choice," said Rouhani. "My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people."
The other two ultraconservative candidates -- Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi -- explicitly congratulated Raisi.
"I congratulate ... Raisi, elected by the nation," Ghazizadeh-Hashemi said, quoted by Iranian media.
And Rezai tweeted that he hoped Raisi could build "a strong and popular government to solve the country's problems".
The only reformist in the race, former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, also tweeted his congratulations to Raisi.© 2021 AFP
0 Comments
Login to comment
Commodore Perry
Let's see if this is another Islamic terrorist group supporting leader of Iran, or if he really wants peace in the Middle East and will stop trying to illegally pursue nuclear weapons.
zichi
No real changes.
P. Smith
The democratic process in action.
It’s always funny when people complain about the DPRK having and Iran obtaining illegal nuclear weapons when those exact people love that Israel has illegal nuclear weapons. Hypocrisy at its finest.
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 03:54 pm JST
The DPRK? Israel? Off-topic
This post is about Iran. Islamic terrorist groups and such.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 03:52 pm JST
Agreed.