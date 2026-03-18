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The 'Nanda Devi' was one of two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers that Iran allowed to transit the Hormuz Strait arrives at Vadinar Port in the Jamnagar district of Gujarat state on March 17, 2026 after Iran allowed it to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy corridor that remains disrupted by the Middle East war. Indian-flagged tankers 'Shivalik' and 'Nanda Devi', carrying around 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG, had reached ports in Gujarat state, marking a rare exception in commercial passage through the chokepoint. Image: AFP
world

Iran vets friendly ships for Hormuz passage: trackers

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LONDON

Iran is selecting ships from friendly countries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade waterway cut off by the Middle East war, data trackers indicated Tuesday.

Tehran's forces have closed off the waterway, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes in peacetime, with deadly hits reported on vessels since the war began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

But at least five ships exited the Strait via Iranian waters on March 15 and 16, maritime intelligence firm Windward said in an analysis report on Tuesday.

"The new route illustrates how Iran's selective blockade has evolved to allow allies and supporters to transit", it said, citing its tracking as "rising evidence that Iran is exerting permission-based transit and control of the strait".

Natasha Kaneva, a commodities analyst at JPMorgan bank, said in an analysis on Monday that at least four ships had been tracked exiting the strait via the Larak–Qeshm Channel, near the Iranian coast, over the previous two days.

"This is not a standard route for vessels and could reflect a process designed to confirm vessel ownership and cargo, enabling passage for ships that are not affiliated to the U.S. or its allies," she said in a note sent to AFP.

The vessels included bulk carriers and one oil tanker, the Pakistani-flagged Karachi.

Tracking site MarineTraffic said the Karachi transited the strait with its automatic transponder system activated -- where most vessels keep it turned off to avoid being targeted.

Kaneva said most of the crude passing through the strait was headed for Asia, principally China.

Several countries have opened talks with Tehran to secure passage for their vessels, while the United States has pushed allies to provide military protection for shipping in the region.

Two Indian-flagged tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas reached Indian ports after crossing the strait over the weekend after officials from the countries said they held talks.

A Turkish-owned ship was also able to cross the strait with Iran's permission, Turkey's transport minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in comments published on Friday.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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