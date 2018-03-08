Iran woman gets two years in prison for removing veil

A woman who publicly removed her veil in protest against Iran's compulsory headscarf law has been sentenced to 24 months in prison, three months without parole, the judiciary said Wednesday.
Tehran's chief prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi, who announced the sentence, did not give the woman's identity but said she intended to appeal the verdict, the judiciary's Mizan Online news agency reported.
The woman "encouraged moral corruption" in public, he said, criticising the light nature of the sentence and saying he would push for the full two-year penalty.
More than 30 Iranian women have been arrested since the end of December for publically removing their veils in defiance of the law.
Most have been released, but many are being prosecuted.
Iranian law in place since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 stipulates that all women, Iranian or foreign, Muslim or non-Muslim, must be fully veiled in public at all times.
But the zeal of the country's morality police has declined in the past two decades, and a growing number of Iranian women in Tehran and other large cities often wear loose veils that reveal their hair.
In some areas of the capital, women are regularly seen driving cars with veils draped over their shoulders.
Dolatabadi said he would no longer accept such behaviour, and had ordered the impound of vehicles driven by socially rebellious women.
The prosecutor said some "tolerance" was possible when it came to women who wear the veil loosely, "but we must act with force against people who deliberately question the rules on the Islamic veil", according to Mizan Online.© 2018 AFP
11 Comments
Login to comment
cla68
A real feminist.
Burning Bush
Akin to walking naked in the streets in the west.
Or even a flasher in the park exposing himself to kids.
TumbleDry
There goes the “they willingly wear the head scarf” argument...
Davers
No it doesn't. Many of them willingly wear it. This person didn't. One exception does not disprove a rule.
lucabrasi
“One exception does not disprove a rule.”
Well, strictly speaking, that’s exactly what it does. It’s a matter of cold logic, not opinions.
dcog9065
Barbaric. But judging by the prudishness of the West when it comes to sexuality, etc., we may be heading in this direction too.. All prudes must be countered as they belie a sinister style of conservatism bent on suppressing others
presto345
Clerical dictators at work doing what they do best: intimidation.
katsu78
The problem is the impreciseness of the word 'they'. Does 'they' refer to a single Iranian woman arrested by the morality police who chose not to wear a veil? Does it refer to all Iranian women? Does it refer to all Muslim women? We need to speak clearly when we speak about this issue because laziness in our arguments is a vice of people with an agenda to push on the topic.
The fact is that we know many Muslim women do willingly wear head scarves, as evidenced by the fact that many Muslim women choose to do so in communities where it is not required by law. The reasons those women have for choosing to wear head scarves would presumably still apply to some number of women in Iran, so we have no reason to believe that every woman in Iran would not choose to wear a head scarf if it wasn't required. But obviously not every woman in Iran chooses to wear a head scarf if some are getting arrested for not wearing one. So the only solution is to recognize that women in Iran are just as complicated as people elsewhere, and that they don't all think the same things, want the same things, or believe the same things.
SuperLib
It's offensive to common sense.
zichi
Cruel and unnecessary punishment
theFu
That is the law there.
Breaking the law has repercussions.
Working to change the law is fine, within the legal system there. It may not be possible. I don't know.