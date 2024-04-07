Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Syria Israel
In this photo released by the official Syrian state news agency SANA, emergency service workers clear the rubble at a destroyed building struck by Israeli jets in Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 1, 2024. An Israeli airstrike has destroyed the consular section of Iran's embassy in Syria, killing a senior Iranian military adviser and roughly a handful of other people, Syrian state media said Monday. (SANA via AP)
world

Iranian commander renews vow to avenge Syria strike attributed to Israel that killed 2 generals

19 Comments
ISFAHAN, Iran

A top military commander Saturday renewed Iran's promise to retaliate after an airstrike earlier this week widely blamed on Israel destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals.

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s joint chief of staff, told mourners gathered for the funeral of Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahdi that Iran will decide when and how to stage an “operation” to take revenge. Zahdi was the highest ranking commander slain in Monday’s attack.

“The time, type, plan of the operation will be decided by us, in a way that makes Israel regret what it did," he said. "This will definitely be done.”

The attack on an Iranian diplomatic compound was a significant escalation in a long-running shadow war between the two archenemies, and Israel has been bracing for an Iranian response.

In all, 12 people were killed in the strike: Seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, four Syrians and a Hezbollah militia member.

On Friday, the commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, warned that “our brave men will punish the Zionist regime,” escalating threats against Israel.

Tensions have flared against the backdrop of the six-month-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, and raised renewed fears of a broader regional conflict. The Islamic militant group Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 17 years, is one of Iran’s proxies, along with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Both Hezbollah and the Houthis have carried out attacks along the fringes of the Gaza war, with Hezbollah engaging in daily cross-border exchanges with Israel and the Houthis frequently targeting Red Sea shipping.

Bagheri made the comments in Isfahan, Zahedi’s hometown, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Were those Iranian generals in Syria planning something against Israel?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Attacking other countries embassy or raiding, it just violation international rule. Which just become meaningless lately.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/06/mexico-suspends-diplomatic-ties-with-ecuador-after-police-raid-embassy

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Attacking other countries embassy or raiding, it just violation international rule. Which just become meaningless lately.

Exactly. I'm guessing the proxies are going to step up their attacks against both Israel and the US. We could very well see some serious escalation in the coming weeks

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

Sakurasaki and Aly Rustom - I sympathize with the Palestinians and I want them to have their own state, but if those Iranian generals came to Syria with malice in their heart towards Israel and were actively planning something against Israel, then of course Israel is going to eliminate them.

And if they weren't planning anything against Israel, maybe don't go to Syria right now. I'm not victim-blaming here, but generals need to be careful too. They aren't immortal.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

@UChoosePoorly

We have no proof about that, which usually just a justification of "preemptive strike",

even if there's any evidence, attacking embassy in foreign soil it just same is attacking sovereign state directly.

.

I just can't imagine if something opposite take place, for example if Iran attacking foreign embassy in certain countries. There will be sanction and demonizing act toward Iran if that took place.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Sakurasaki - it wasn't the embassy, but it was right next door. So, yes, this was an act of war towards Syria. I suppose Israel could say that Hezbollah's missiles coming from Syria constitutes an act of war against Israel.

Both Israel and Syria are war zones right now, and foreign generals, whether they are visiting Kyiv or Damascus know that there is a risk involved. Don't cry for them. They died with their boots on and are in Valhalla now.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Iranian commander renews vow to avenge Syria strike attributed to Israel that killed 2 generals

The killing of the 2 generals was part of Israel's revenge for the Iran-sponsored Hamas and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli civilians.

If Iran stops sponsoring global terrorism maybe their military personnel will be safer around the world.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

The killing of the 2 generals was part of Israel's revenge for the Iran-sponsored Hamas and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli civilians.

The killing of the 2 generals was part of Israel's terrorist activities which are a violation of international law

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

@UChosePoorly

it wasn't the embassy, but it was right next door

It was still inside embassy compound.

https://www.axios.com/2024/04/02/iran-embassy-syria-israel-strike-biden

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-bombs-iran-embassy-syria-iranian-commanders-among-dead-2024-04-01/

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

The killing of the 2 generals was part of Israel's terrorist activities which are a violation of international law

No, because the generals are militants of a hostile nation, and the successful attack confirms with international law. Syria can't even protect its own people, never mind high-ranking militants. What a mess there.

It was still inside embassy compound.

No, it was a consulate, but regardless, so what?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

FAFO, Iran. You’re call.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

No, because the generals are militants of a hostile nation, and the successful attack confirms with international law.

No it doesn't. An attack inside an embassy is in violation of international law. Just like genocide. Israel is guilty of bothy

Syria can't even protect its own people, never mind high-ranking militants.

Like Israel on Oct 7.

What a mess there.

Mass protests in your country. The whole international community turning against Israel.

Your country is in a bigger mess, and it may not exist much longer

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Embassies and consulates should be safe from attacks. This week the Columbian government attacked the Mexican embassy where a wanted criminal was hiding. The Mexicans in their outrage have broken all diplomatic ties with Columbia.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

No it doesn't. An attack inside an embassy is in violation of international law. Just like genocide. Israel is guilty of bothy

This was not inside an embassy, and it was not an embassy.

And the only genocide going on in Syria is being committed by the Syrians.

That is why "international law" is doing nothing about Israel's successful strike against the terrorists in Syria.

Like Israel on Oct 7.

600,000 Syrian civilians dead in war. How did Syria protect them?

Embassies and consulates should be safe from attacks.

Not in this case.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

> This was not inside an embassy, and it was not an embassy.

consulates have the same protection under international law and you know it.

And the only genocide going on in Syria is being committed by the Syrians.

But the genocide going on in Gaza is being committed by the Israelis.

That is why "international law" is doing nothing about Israel's successful strike against the terrorists in Syria.

Like Israel on Oct 7.

600,000 Syrian civilians dead in war.

again, you are incorrect.

Total killed

580,000[3]–617,910+[4]

Civilians killed

219,223–306,887+[4

How did Syria protect them?

I never said they did. But that does not excuse Israel's rogue attacks.

Embassies and consulates should be safe from attacks.

Not in this case.

In ALL cases. Israel is AGAIN in violation of international law

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Only the two countries involved, Syrian and Iran can decide if it is an embassy or consulate.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

consulates have the same protection under international law and you know it.

I know they don't.

But the genocide going on in Gaza is being committed by the Israelis.

No genocide. It is self-defense by Israel against terrorists.

In ALL cases. Israel is AGAIN in violation of international law

Nah, which is why Arab citizens living in Israel want to stay there, while Arabs in Syria want to leave.

Only the two countries involved, Syrian and Iran can decide if it is an embassy or consulate.

Not how it works. And juts read this article:

Iran’s consulate in Syria,

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Embassies and consulates are equal in legal status. A country will only have a single embassy. Often one or more consulates. In Japan, there is one American embassy and two consulates.

What Israel is doing in Gaza is overkill and collective punishment with 15,000 young children killed.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

consulates have the same protection under international law and you know it.

I know they don't.

You mean you don't know. They actually do.

No genocide.

It is a genocide.

It is self-defense by Israel against terrorists.

Killing innocent people is not self defense.

Nah, which is why Arab citizens living in Israel want to stay there, while Arabs in Syria want to leave.

No. Arabs in Israel live there because its their land and it is the only way they can hold onto in this apartheid state .

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

