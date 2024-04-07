Iranian commander renews vow to avenge Syria strike attributed to Israel that killed 2 generals

A top military commander Saturday renewed Iran's promise to retaliate after an airstrike earlier this week widely blamed on Israel destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, killing 12 people, including two elite Iranian generals.
Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s joint chief of staff, told mourners gathered for the funeral of Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahdi that Iran will decide when and how to stage an “operation” to take revenge. Zahdi was the highest ranking commander slain in Monday’s attack.
“The time, type, plan of the operation will be decided by us, in a way that makes Israel regret what it did," he said. "This will definitely be done.”
The attack on an Iranian diplomatic compound was a significant escalation in a long-running shadow war between the two archenemies, and Israel has been bracing for an Iranian response.
In all, 12 people were killed in the strike: Seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard members, four Syrians and a Hezbollah militia member.
On Friday, the commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, warned that “our brave men will punish the Zionist regime,” escalating threats against Israel.
Tensions have flared against the backdrop of the six-month-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, and raised renewed fears of a broader regional conflict. The Islamic militant group Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 17 years, is one of Iran’s proxies, along with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Both Hezbollah and the Houthis have carried out attacks along the fringes of the Gaza war, with Hezbollah engaging in daily cross-border exchanges with Israel and the Houthis frequently targeting Red Sea shipping.
Bagheri made the comments in Isfahan, Zahedi's hometown, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of the capital Tehran.
19 Comments
UChosePoorly
Were those Iranian generals in Syria planning something against Israel?
sakurasuki
Attacking other countries embassy or raiding, it just violation international rule. Which just become meaningless lately.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/06/mexico-suspends-diplomatic-ties-with-ecuador-after-police-raid-embassy
Aly Rustom
Exactly. I'm guessing the proxies are going to step up their attacks against both Israel and the US. We could very well see some serious escalation in the coming weeks
UChosePoorly
Sakurasaki and Aly Rustom - I sympathize with the Palestinians and I want them to have their own state, but if those Iranian generals came to Syria with malice in their heart towards Israel and were actively planning something against Israel, then of course Israel is going to eliminate them.
And if they weren't planning anything against Israel, maybe don't go to Syria right now. I'm not victim-blaming here, but generals need to be careful too. They aren't immortal.
sakurasuki
@UChoosePoorly
We have no proof about that, which usually just a justification of "preemptive strike",
even if there's any evidence, attacking embassy in foreign soil it just same is attacking sovereign state directly.
.
I just can't imagine if something opposite take place, for example if Iran attacking foreign embassy in certain countries. There will be sanction and demonizing act toward Iran if that took place.
UChosePoorly
Sakurasaki - it wasn't the embassy, but it was right next door. So, yes, this was an act of war towards Syria. I suppose Israel could say that Hezbollah's missiles coming from Syria constitutes an act of war against Israel.
Both Israel and Syria are war zones right now, and foreign generals, whether they are visiting Kyiv or Damascus know that there is a risk involved. Don't cry for them. They died with their boots on and are in Valhalla now.
zibala
Iranian commander renews vow to avenge Syria strike attributed to Israel that killed 2 generals
The killing of the 2 generals was part of Israel's revenge for the Iran-sponsored Hamas and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli civilians.
If Iran stops sponsoring global terrorism maybe their military personnel will be safer around the world.
Aly Rustom
The killing of the 2 generals was part of Israel's terrorist activities which are a violation of international law
sakurasuki
@UChosePoorly
It was still inside embassy compound.
https://www.axios.com/2024/04/02/iran-embassy-syria-israel-strike-biden
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-bombs-iran-embassy-syria-iranian-commanders-among-dead-2024-04-01/
zibala
No, because the generals are militants of a hostile nation, and the successful attack confirms with international law. Syria can't even protect its own people, never mind high-ranking militants. What a mess there.
No, it was a consulate, but regardless, so what?
John
FAFO, Iran. You’re call.
Aly Rustom
No it doesn't. An attack inside an embassy is in violation of international law. Just like genocide. Israel is guilty of bothy
Like Israel on Oct 7.
Mass protests in your country. The whole international community turning against Israel.
Your country is in a bigger mess, and it may not exist much longer
wallace
Embassies and consulates should be safe from attacks. This week the Columbian government attacked the Mexican embassy where a wanted criminal was hiding. The Mexicans in their outrage have broken all diplomatic ties with Columbia.
zibala
This was not inside an embassy, and it was not an embassy.
And the only genocide going on in Syria is being committed by the Syrians.
That is why "international law" is doing nothing about Israel's successful strike against the terrorists in Syria.
600,000 Syrian civilians dead in war. How did Syria protect them?
Not in this case.
Aly Rustom
consulates have the same protection under international law and you know it.
But the genocide going on in Gaza is being committed by the Israelis.
again, you are incorrect.
Total killed
580,000[3]–617,910+[4]
Civilians killed
219,223–306,887+[4
I never said they did. But that does not excuse Israel's rogue attacks.
In ALL cases. Israel is AGAIN in violation of international law
wallace
Only the two countries involved, Syrian and Iran can decide if it is an embassy or consulate.
zibala
I know they don't.
No genocide. It is self-defense by Israel against terrorists.
Nah, which is why Arab citizens living in Israel want to stay there, while Arabs in Syria want to leave.
Not how it works. And juts read this article:
Iran’s consulate in Syria,
wallace
Embassies and consulates are equal in legal status. A country will only have a single embassy. Often one or more consulates. In Japan, there is one American embassy and two consulates.
What Israel is doing in Gaza is overkill and collective punishment with 15,000 young children killed.
Aly Rustom
You mean you don't know. They actually do.
It is a genocide.
Killing innocent people is not self defense.
No. Arabs in Israel live there because its their land and it is the only way they can hold onto in this apartheid state .