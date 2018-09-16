Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iranian Embassy in Paris damaged

1 Comment
PARIS

Iran's official IRNA news agency reports that the country's Foreign Ministry says protesters tried to attack and damage the Iranian Embassy in Paris.

IRNA said Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi alleged Saturday that police in the French capital did not respond promptly to the disturbance on Friday.

Earlier Saturday, a Paris police spokeswoman said "individuals" had thrown objects and smashed windows at the embassy. She shared information but would not give her name, a common police practice in France.

The spokeswoman said officers were called after the trouble started outside the building. She says the officers searched 12 people, but didn't take anyone into custody because the embassy didn't want to file a complaint.

Ghasemi says Iran asked the French government to prosecute and punish the people involved.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Police say, the embassy didn't want to file a complaint.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi asked the French government to prosecute and punish the people involved.

Police are part of the govt, but perhaps the Iranians wanted someone higher to request the complaint?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

