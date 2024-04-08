Israel pulling some troops from southern Gaza; plan to clear Hamas from Rafah

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing its troop presence in the territory to one of the lowest levels since the six-month war began.
But defense officials said troops were merely regrouping as the army prepares to move into Hamas’ last stronghold, Rafah. “The war in Gaza continues, and we are far from stopping,” said the military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.
Local broadcaster Channel 13 TV reported that Israel was preparing to begin evacuating Rafah within one week and the process could take several months.
Still, the withdrawal was a milestone as Israel and Hamas marked six months of fighting. Military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity under army policy, said a “significant force” remained in Gaza to continue targeted operations including in Khan Younis, hometown of the Hamas leader, Yehya Sinwar.
AP video in Khan Younis showed some people returning to a landscape marked by shattered multistory buildings and climbing over debris. Cars were overturned and charred. Southern Gaza's main hospital, Nasser, was in shambles.
“It’s all just rubble,” a dejected Ahmad Abu al-Rish said. “Animals can’t live here, so how is a human supposed to?”
Israel for weeks has vowed a ground offensive in nearby Rafah. But the city shelters some 1.4 million people — more than half of Gaza's population. The prospect of an offensive has raised global alarm, including from Israel's top ally, the U.S., which has demanded to see a credible plan to protect civilians. Allowing people to return to nearby Khan Younis could relieve some pressure on Rafah.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby repeated on Sunday the U.S. opposition to a Rafah offensive and told ABC the U.S. believes that the partial Israeli withdrawal “is really just about rest and refit for these troops that have been on the ground for four months and not necessarily, that we can tell, indicative of some coming new operation for these troops."
Israel's military quietly drew down troops in devastated northern Gaza earlier in the war. But it has continued to carry out airstrikes and raids in areas where it says Hamas has resurfaced, including Gaza's largest hospital, Shifa, leaving what the head of the World Health Organization called “an empty shell."
The six-month mark has been met with growing frustration in Israel, where anti-government protests have swelled and anger is mounting over what some see as government inaction to help free about 130 remaining hostages, about a quarter of whom Israel says are dead. Hamas-led militants took about 250 captives when they crossed from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
Several thousand protesters called for a “hostage deal now” at a rally outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, organized by hostages' families. In southern Israel, weeping relatives gathered at the site of a music festival where more than 300 people were killed on Oct. 7.
“It’s an impossible reality for us, it’s an impossible reality for the Gazans and the people of this country. We just want to live,” said one protester, Talia Ezrahi.
“I would agree to anything to return the hostages and stop the mass killings in Gaza,” said another protester, Michal Fruchtman.
Negotiations in pursuit of a cease-fire in exchange for the hostages’ release were expected to resume in Cairo on Sunday. An Israeli delegation led by the head of the Mossad intelligence agency was going to Cairo, according to an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.
Pressure rose for action now.
“This doesn’t seem a war against terror. This doesn’t seem anymore a war about defending Israel. This really, at this point, seems it’s a war against humanity itself," chef José Andrés told ABC, days after an Israeli airstrike killed seven of his World Central Kitchen colleagues in Gaza. Aid deliveries on a crucial new sea route to the territory were suspended.
“Humanity has been all but abandoned” in Gaza, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a statement.
The U.N. and partners now warn of “imminent famine” for more than 1 million people in Gaza as humanitarian workers urge Israel to loosen restrictions on the delivery of aid overland, the only way to meet soaring needs as some Palestinians forage for weeds to eat. Thousands of aid trucks have been waiting to enter Gaza.
“It’s a slow-motion massacre of people to subject them to the kind of deprivation of food and water that they have been subjected to for the last six months,” Doctors Without Borders USA executive director Avril Benoit told CBS.
Mothers who have given birth in Gaza since the war began are especially vulnerable.
The Health Ministry in Gaza said the bodies of 38 people killed in Israel’s bombardment had been brought to the territory’s remaining functional hospitals in the past 24 hours. It said 33,175 have been killed since the war began. It doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants but says two-thirds of the dead are children and women.
Israel’s military continued to suffer losses, including in Khan Younis, where the military said four soldiers were killed. Over 600 Israeli soldiers have been killed since Oct. 7, according to Israel’s government.
Concerns about a wider regional conflict continued as a top Iranian military adviser warned Israel that none of its embassies were safe following last week’s strike in Damascus — blamed on Israel — that killed two elite Iranian generals and flattened an Iranian consular building. Israel has not directly acknowledged its involvement.
“None of the embassies of the (Israeli) regime are safe anymore,” Gen. Rahim Safavi, a military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim agency.
Associated Press writers Pamela Sampson and Natalie Melzer in Jerusalem and Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut contributed.
sakurasuki
Good news, for people from occupied territory. Somehow occupier stop? What next War crime tribunal?
https://www.hrw.org/video-photos/video/2024/04/04/israel-airstrike-gaza-apparent-war-crime
Sanjinosebleed
Yet the US continues to supply these war criminals with weapons to slaughter more women and children and make Gaza uninhabitable!
Disgusting hypocrisy!
JboneInTheZone
What do you mean when you say “occupier”? Who is occupying what?
sakurasuki
@JboneInTheZone
Isn't that obvious?
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/22/how-does-israels-occupation-of-palestine-work
.
Some other called it, settler colonialism.
https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/12/10/how-international-law-is-used-to-cover-up-israeli-settler-colonialism
JboneInTheZone
No. That’s why I’m asking. Do you consider the entirety of the Israeli state an occupying force?
You use the word “occupier” a lot. Please stake your exact definition of what you mean l
John
Sounds like Bibi is beginning to feel some political heat.
Good. Crank up the temp on him.
RichardPearce
So, despite the way the 'article' tries to make it sound, the genocide (as every major human rights group, including B'Tselem describes it, and the ICJ confirms it is reasonable to term it such) continues.
So the Israeli regime is violating international laws (UNSC resolutions and the orders of the ICJ) committing multiple Crimes Against Humanity, and the case to determine if countries that have continued to sell it weapons, help them target the population of Gaza, and, possibly, defunded UNRWA, after the Provisional Measures were announced, are also reasonably termed as committing genocide starts in a few hours.
JboneInTheZone
No, it doesn’t. You’re either lying or severely misinformed
The ICJ NEVER determined that Israel is violating international law. Again, another complete lie
GuruMick
"A plausible case of Genocide " is how the ICJ termed one aspect of Israel's conduct.
And the UN has regularly passed resolution against Israel which Israel ignores.
WoodyLee
""But defense officials said troops were merely regrouping as the army prepares to move into Hamas’ last stronghold, Rafah. “The war in Gaza continues, and we are far from stopping,” said the military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.""
Netanyahu Psychological warfare at it's best, this war monger has lost all credibility at home and abroad, Israel's Credibility in the eyes of the world is as low as it can get because of this leadership.
What Israeli's need to do is to vote out this monster and start rebuilding, Hamas, other resistance groups, and the Palestinians will always be there for as long as Israel continues to Deny their basic Human Rights and Occupy their land .Simple as that.
JboneInTheZone
Show me in the ICJ ruling where it says this. I’ll wait
The court made absolutely no ruling on genocide. The closest it came was stating: “at least some of the acts and omissions alleged by South Africa to have been committed by Israel in Gaza appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the (Genocide) Convention.”
This doesn’t state there’s any evidence of those acts occurring at all.
GuruMick
Google "what International Laws has Israel violated " for a comprehensive list.
"looking forward " to Israel in the Hague.
Rogue state actions must be punished.
GuruMick
Parsing words and flicking questions Bone ?
I dont do others homework.
wallace
Israel has destroyed Gaza and killed tens of thousands.
Sanjinosebleed
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/top-un-court-will-hold-hearings-in-a-case-accusing-germany-of-facilitating-israels-gaza-conflict/ar-BB1lcTjY
pressure ratcheting not only against the war criminals in Israel but the war criminals supplying them with weapons! Great work Nicaragua!
JboneInTheZone
So you have no proof to back up your claims. I accept your concession.
JboneInTheZone
I did, and found no court ruling determine Israel guilty of anything.
JboneInTheZone
If asking for you to prove your beliefs falls into the category propagandized language you really need to sit down and rethink your beliefs
WoodyLee
IF and When the IOF decides to move into Rafah, the outcome shall be NO Different than the rest of Gaza, total FAILURE.
WoodyLee
What else could any other Indigenous People do other that Resisting and Fighting Back when some Armed to the teeth Occupying force Attacks, Kills, Rapes, Burn their homes, Steal their land, and Destroy their way of life?
It is the Palestinians Natural and Basic Humans right to RESSIST and Fight Back any Occupation and or attacks on their people.
Jik7Y
Israel has been meticulous in its approach and it is mopping up its operations and then on to Rafah.
JboneInTheZone
Please explain how killing innocent civilians on 10/7 constitutes “resistance”
Jimizo
50/1 on that being the case.
Antiquesaving
Ok same here!
Explain how killing innocent civilians in Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, etc... all before and after October 7th is defending yourself.
2009 to before October 7th 2023 Israel IDF had killed over 6,000 Palestinians 40% women and children, in that same time fewer than 400 Israelis were killed by Palestinians this includes just regular criminal offense like during a robbery etc...) of those 6,000 killed, 2500 were killed during non conflicts! Add to that number the 1,000 Palestinians killed by settlers illegally taking land in the west bank increasing settlements from the agreed 140 to now over 279 and this does not include the 1,000 killed by settlers in 2023 alone. All done with the protection of the IDF and Israeli government.
You and anyone else can go on and on about the "innocent civilians" killed on October 7th, but Israel has killed 10 times more civilians before October 7th and 29 times the number since!
JboneInTheZone
Whatsboutism. I’ve never staked a position on what you’re rambling about. So can you actually engage with my question instead of trying to weasel out of it?
JboneInTheZone
Can you point out where in Israeli law it excludes Arabs from government positions based purely on their race?
Arab Muslims in Israeli were the ones who originally fought to be excluded from military positions so your point is null
Chabbawanga
The attack on the Iranian embassy may have had an impact on the decision. I wouldnt be surprised if the US forces Israel to come to pack it in ASAP, to avoid retaliatory action from Iran.
Antiquesaving
Sure:
This by default excludes many in the typical backhanded way!
The
Even the schools are segregated of course with plausible deniability on the part of the Israeli state!
Arabs make up 21% of the citizens and non citizen Arabs add to that percentage all pay Israeli taxes but only 7% of the government budget goes to Arabs or Arab communities!
It seems you need to do better checking.
Attilathehungry
Interesting that Arabs make up 21% of the Israeli population yet only 3% of elected officials. I would love to see comparable figures for the surrounding territories- What percentage do Jews make up in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, etc. and how many Jewish elected officials are there in those countries?
I'll wait for you to look it up.
As for the state of the Hamas war, it is coming down to the end now. All the Gazans demonstrating for a cease fire can rest easy- there will be a long cease fire once the Hamas terrorists have been eliminated.
There is a certain irony in the criminal regime in Tehran whinging about embassies. Are they so forgetful of their own history? Their so-called revolution delighted in violating the embassies of sovereign nations and killing/kidnapping the staff therein.
Antiquesaving
The single and best example of Arab exclusion is the "Arab Affairs" committee has 21 members and until 2023 didn't have a single Arab on the committee and the one (1) recently added has no voting rights!
Explain that as equal and inclusive!
Antiquesaving
90% of your comment is the strawman defense and isn't worth even reading, wasted my time.
Sadly the actions of Israel in Gaza and it's backing settler attacks in the West Bank have actually had the opposite effect, with support for Hamas and it's influence in the West Bank increasing!
But we all know the real goal isn't to stop Hamas but to remove all Palestinians from Gaza and take the land and then do the same in the West Bank, Netanyahu and his supporters have said this was their goal long before October 7th.
Jik7Y
What percentage of the Gaza population is Jewish?
JboneInTheZone
That isn’t exclusionary to Arab people as a race. Would you also say that English being the state language of the UK is discriminatory towards French people in the UK?
Literally nothing you posted shows any type of discriminatory policy codified in law
JboneInTheZone
Please post the law that specifically denies the Arab members from voting
wallace
The Israeli war and destruction of Gaza have most likely created hundreds of thousands of new terrorists.
Attilathehungry
Antique: nice dodge there. You know very well the answer is zero and zero. There are no Jews left in any of the surrounding Arab countries, certainly none in the government. Why is that, I wonder? I bring it up to highlight the utter hypocrisy of complaining about Israeli treatment of its minority communities while completely ignoring the utter depravity of the Arabs when it comes to their dealings with the Jews who used to live there. Used to live there....
Wallace; you are wrong. The destruction of Nazi Germany did not create hundreds of thousands of new Nazis. The destruction of Imperial Japan did not create hundreds of thousands of new Imperial die-hards. The destruction of Hamas and the removal of their hands from the collective throat of Gaza will create prosperity and peace for the Gazan population, things they have not known since Hamas took power.
Antiquesaving
Another strawman comment.
The french are not the people that originally lived in England so not the same, Arabs were there long before Israel was created by those coming from Europe!
But you knew that and had no actual reply so used a strawman defense which failed!
Antiquesaving
Obviously you:
1-) don't know what a committee is.
2-) don't understand how committees work!