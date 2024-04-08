Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Israeli demonstrators call on the government to secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas during a rally marking six months since the outbreak of war against the Islamic militant group, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, on Sunday. Photo: AP/Leo Correa
world

Israel pulling some troops from southern Gaza; plan to clear Hamas from Rafah

38 Comments
By JACK JEFFERY and TIA GOLDENBERG
JERUSALEM

Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing its troop presence in the territory to one of the lowest levels since the six-month war began.

But defense officials said troops were merely regrouping as the army prepares to move into Hamas’ last stronghold, Rafah. “The war in Gaza continues, and we are far from stopping,” said the military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Local broadcaster Channel 13 TV reported that Israel was preparing to begin evacuating Rafah within one week and the process could take several months.

Still, the withdrawal was a milestone as Israel and Hamas marked six months of fighting. Military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity under army policy, said a “significant force” remained in Gaza to continue targeted operations including in Khan Younis, hometown of the Hamas leader, Yehya Sinwar.

AP video in Khan Younis showed some people returning to a landscape marked by shattered multistory buildings and climbing over debris. Cars were overturned and charred. Southern Gaza's main hospital, Nasser, was in shambles.

“It’s all just rubble,” a dejected Ahmad Abu al-Rish said. “Animals can’t live here, so how is a human supposed to?”

Israel for weeks has vowed a ground offensive in nearby Rafah. But the city shelters some 1.4 million people — more than half of Gaza's population. The prospect of an offensive has raised global alarm, including from Israel's top ally, the U.S., which has demanded to see a credible plan to protect civilians. Allowing people to return to nearby Khan Younis could relieve some pressure on Rafah.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby repeated on Sunday the U.S. opposition to a Rafah offensive and told ABC the U.S. believes that the partial Israeli withdrawal “is really just about rest and refit for these troops that have been on the ground for four months and not necessarily, that we can tell, indicative of some coming new operation for these troops."

Israel's military quietly drew down troops in devastated northern Gaza earlier in the war. But it has continued to carry out airstrikes and raids in areas where it says Hamas has resurfaced, including Gaza's largest hospital, Shifa, leaving what the head of the World Health Organization called “an empty shell."

The six-month mark has been met with growing frustration in Israel, where anti-government protests have swelled and anger is mounting over what some see as government inaction to help free about 130 remaining hostages, about a quarter of whom Israel says are dead. Hamas-led militants took about 250 captives when they crossed from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Several thousand protesters called for a “hostage deal now” at a rally outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, organized by hostages' families. In southern Israel, weeping relatives gathered at the site of a music festival where more than 300 people were killed on Oct. 7.

“It’s an impossible reality for us, it’s an impossible reality for the Gazans and the people of this country. We just want to live,” said one protester, Talia Ezrahi.

“I would agree to anything to return the hostages and stop the mass killings in Gaza,” said another protester, Michal Fruchtman.

Negotiations in pursuit of a cease-fire in exchange for the hostages’ release were expected to resume in Cairo on Sunday. An Israeli delegation led by the head of the Mossad intelligence agency was going to Cairo, according to an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

Pressure rose for action now.

“This doesn’t seem a war against terror. This doesn’t seem anymore a war about defending Israel. This really, at this point, seems it’s a war against humanity itself," chef José Andrés told ABC, days after an Israeli airstrike killed seven of his World Central Kitchen colleagues in Gaza. Aid deliveries on a crucial new sea route to the territory were suspended.

“Humanity has been all but abandoned” in Gaza, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a statement.

The U.N. and partners now warn of “imminent famine” for more than 1 million people in Gaza as humanitarian workers urge Israel to loosen restrictions on the delivery of aid overland, the only way to meet soaring needs as some Palestinians forage for weeds to eat. Thousands of aid trucks have been waiting to enter Gaza.

“It’s a slow-motion massacre of people to subject them to the kind of deprivation of food and water that they have been subjected to for the last six months,” Doctors Without Borders USA executive director Avril Benoit told CBS.

Mothers who have given birth in Gaza since the war began are especially vulnerable.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said the bodies of 38 people killed in Israel’s bombardment had been brought to the territory’s remaining functional hospitals in the past 24 hours. It said 33,175 have been killed since the war began. It doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants but says two-thirds of the dead are children and women.

Israel’s military continued to suffer losses, including in Khan Younis, where the military said four soldiers were killed. Over 600 Israeli soldiers have been killed since Oct. 7, according to Israel’s government.

Concerns about a wider regional conflict continued as a top Iranian military adviser warned Israel that none of its embassies were safe following last week’s strike in Damascus — blamed on Israel — that killed two elite Iranian generals and flattened an Iranian consular building. Israel has not directly acknowledged its involvement.

“None of the embassies of the (Israeli) regime are safe anymore,” Gen. Rahim Safavi, a military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim agency.

Associated Press writers Pamela Sampson and Natalie Melzer in Jerusalem and Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut contributed.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

38 Comments

Comments have been disabled You can no longer respond to this thread.

Good news, for people from occupied territory. Somehow occupier stop? What next War crime tribunal?

https://www.hrw.org/video-photos/video/2024/04/04/israel-airstrike-gaza-apparent-war-crime

-4 ( +7 / -11 )

“Humanity has been all but abandoned”

Yet the US continues to supply these war criminals with weapons to slaughter more women and children and make Gaza uninhabitable!

Disgusting hypocrisy!

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

Good news, for people from occupied territory. Somehow occupier stop?

What do you mean when you say “occupier”? Who is occupying what?

-13 ( +1 / -14 )

@JboneInTheZone

What do you mean when you say “occupier”? Who is occupying what?

Isn't that obvious?

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/22/how-does-israels-occupation-of-palestine-work

.

Some other called it, settler colonialism.

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/12/10/how-international-law-is-used-to-cover-up-israeli-settler-colonialism

0 ( +6 / -6 )

Isn't that obvious?

No. That’s why I’m asking. Do you consider the entirety of the Israeli state an occupying force?

You use the word “occupier” a lot. Please stake your exact definition of what you mean l

-10 ( +1 / -11 )

Sounds like Bibi is beginning to feel some political heat.

Good. Crank up the temp on him.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

So, despite the way the 'article' tries to make it sound, the genocide (as every major human rights group, including B'Tselem describes it, and the ICJ confirms it is reasonable to term it such) continues.

So the Israeli regime is violating international laws (UNSC resolutions and the orders of the ICJ) committing multiple Crimes Against Humanity, and the case to determine if countries that have continued to sell it weapons, help them target the population of Gaza, and, possibly, defunded UNRWA, after the Provisional Measures were announced, are also reasonably termed as committing genocide starts in a few hours.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

and the ICJ confirms it is reasonable to term it such

No, it doesn’t. You’re either lying or severely misinformed

So the Israeli regime is violating international laws (UNSC resolutions and the orders of the ICJ) 

The ICJ NEVER determined that Israel is violating international law. Again, another complete lie

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

"A plausible case of Genocide " is how the ICJ termed one aspect of Israel's conduct.

And the UN has regularly passed resolution against Israel which Israel ignores.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

""But defense officials said troops were merely regrouping as the army prepares to move into Hamas’ last stronghold, Rafah. “The war in Gaza continues, and we are far from stopping,” said the military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.""

Netanyahu Psychological warfare at it's best, this war monger has lost all credibility at home and abroad, Israel's Credibility in the eyes of the world is as low as it can get because of this leadership.

What Israeli's need to do is to vote out this monster and start rebuilding, Hamas, other resistance groups, and the Palestinians will always be there for as long as Israel continues to Deny their basic Human Rights and Occupy their land .Simple as that.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

"A plausible case of Genocide "

Show me in the ICJ ruling where it says this. I’ll wait

The court made absolutely no ruling on genocide. The closest it came was stating: “at least some of the acts and omissions alleged by South Africa to have been committed by Israel in Gaza appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the (Genocide) Convention.”

This doesn’t state there’s any evidence of those acts occurring at all.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Google "what International Laws has Israel violated " for a comprehensive list.

"looking forward " to Israel in the Hague.

Rogue state actions must be punished.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Parsing words and flicking questions Bone ?

I dont do others homework.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Israel has destroyed Gaza and killed tens of thousands.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/top-un-court-will-hold-hearings-in-a-case-accusing-germany-of-facilitating-israels-gaza-conflict/ar-BB1lcTjY

pressure ratcheting not only against the war criminals in Israel but the war criminals supplying them with weapons! Great work Nicaragua!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Parsing words and flicking questions Bone ?

I dont do others homework.

So you have no proof to back up your claims. I accept your concession.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

Google "what International Laws has Israel violated " for a comprehensive list.

I did, and found no court ruling determine Israel guilty of anything.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Give me a link....

Proof it....

If asking for you to prove your beliefs falls into the category propagandized language you really need to sit down and rethink your beliefs

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

IF and When the IOF decides to move into Rafah, the outcome shall be NO Different than the rest of Gaza, total FAILURE.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

What else could any other Indigenous People do other that Resisting and Fighting Back when some Armed to the teeth Occupying force Attacks, Kills, Rapes, Burn their homes, Steal their land, and Destroy their way of life?

It is the Palestinians Natural and Basic Humans right to RESSIST and Fight Back any Occupation and or attacks on their people.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Israel has been meticulous in its approach and it is mopping up its operations and then on to Rafah.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It is the Palestinians Natural and Basic Humans right to RESSIST and Fight Back any Occupation and or attacks on their people.

Please explain how killing innocent civilians on 10/7 constitutes “resistance”

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Israel has been meticulous in its approach

50/1 on that being the case.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

JboneInTheZone

Today 10:06 am JST

It is the Palestinians Natural and Basic Humans right to RESSIST and Fight Back any Occupation and or attacks on their people.

> Please explain how killing innocent civilians on 10/7 constitutes “resistance”

Ok same here!

Explain how killing innocent civilians in Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, etc... all before and after October 7th is defending yourself.

2009 to before October 7th 2023 Israel IDF had killed over 6,000 Palestinians 40% women and children, in that same time fewer than 400 Israelis were killed by Palestinians this includes just regular criminal offense like during a robbery etc...) of those 6,000 killed, 2500 were killed during non conflicts! Add to that number the 1,000 Palestinians killed by settlers illegally taking land in the west bank increasing settlements from the agreed 140 to now over 279 and this does not include the 1,000 killed by settlers in 2023 alone. All done with the protection of the IDF and Israeli government.

You and anyone else can go on and on about the "innocent civilians" killed on October 7th, but Israel has killed 10 times more civilians before October 7th and 29 times the number since!

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Explain how killing innocent civilians in Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, etc... all before and after October 7th is defending yourself.

2009 to before October 7th 2023 Israel IDF had killed over 6,000 Palestinians 40% women and children, in that same time fewer than 400 Israelis were killed by Palestinians this includes just regular criminal offense like during a robbery etc...) of those 6,000 killed, 2500 were killed during non conflicts! Add to that number the 1,000 Palestinians killed by settlers illegally taking land in the west bank increasing settlements from the agreed 140 to now over 279 and this does not include the 1,000 killed by settlers in 2023 alone. All done with the protection of the IDF and Israeli government.

You and anyone else can go on and on about the "innocent civilians" killed on October 7th, but Israel has killed 10 times more civilians before October 7th and 29 times the number since!

Whatsboutism. I’ve never staked a position on what you’re rambling about. So can you actually engage with my question instead of trying to weasel out of it?

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Facts:

Arabs make up 21% of the population, but only 3% of the elected officials.

There has never been a single Arab cabinet minister, the community on Arabs affairs has never had a single Arab on the community until 2023 when a single non voting Arab member was added.

Arab Israelis are barred from many positions based on "security" concerns!

Would you like me to continue?

Can you point out where in Israeli law it excludes Arabs from government positions based purely on their race?

Arab Muslims in Israeli were the ones who originally fought to be excluded from military positions so your point is null

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

The attack on the Iranian embassy may have had an impact on the decision. I wouldnt be surprised if the US forces Israel to come to pack it in ASAP, to avoid retaliatory action from Iran.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

JboneInTheZone

Today 10:31 am JST

Can you point out where in Israeli law it excludes Arabs from government positions based purely on their race?

Sure:

Arabic was until July 2018 one of Israel's official languages

following Supreme Court rulings in the 1990s. Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People defines Hebrew as the official language of the State and gives the Arabic language a special status.

This by default excludes many in the typical backhanded way!

The

Oh they are not excluded just they don't master Hebrew, not our fault!

Even the schools are segregated of course with plausible deniability on the part of the Israeli state!

Arabs make up 21% of the citizens and non citizen Arabs add to that percentage all pay Israeli taxes but only 7% of the government budget goes to Arabs or Arab communities!

Israeli High Court Justice (Ret.) Theodor Or wrote in The Report by the State Commission of Inquiry into the Events of October 2000

> The Arab citizens of Israel live in a reality in which they experience discrimination as Arabs. This inequality has been documented in a large number of professional surveys and studies, has been confirmed in court judgments and government resolutions, and has also found expression in reports by the state comptroller and in other official documents. Although the Jewish majority's awareness of this discrimination is often quite low, it plays a central role in the sensibilities and attitudes of Arab citizens. This discrimination is widely accepted, both within the Arab sector and outside it, and by official assessments, as a chief cause of agitation.

It seems you need to do better checking.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Interesting that Arabs make up 21% of the Israeli population yet only 3% of elected officials. I would love to see comparable figures for the surrounding territories- What percentage do Jews make up in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, etc. and how many Jewish elected officials are there in those countries?

I'll wait for you to look it up.

As for the state of the Hamas war, it is coming down to the end now. All the Gazans demonstrating for a cease fire can rest easy- there will be a long cease fire once the Hamas terrorists have been eliminated.

There is a certain irony in the criminal regime in Tehran whinging about embassies. Are they so forgetful of their own history? Their so-called revolution delighted in violating the embassies of sovereign nations and killing/kidnapping the staff therein.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

JboneInTheZone

Today 10:31 am JST

The single and best example of Arab exclusion is the "Arab Affairs" committee has 21 members and until 2023 didn't have a single Arab on the committee and the one (1) recently added has no voting rights!

Explain that as equal and inclusive!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Attilathehungry

Today 11:08 am JST

90% of your comment is the strawman defense and isn't worth even reading, wasted my time.

there will be a long cease fire once the Hamas terrorists have been eliminated.

Sadly the actions of Israel in Gaza and it's backing settler attacks in the West Bank have actually had the opposite effect, with support for Hamas and it's influence in the West Bank increasing!

But we all know the real goal isn't to stop Hamas but to remove all Palestinians from Gaza and take the land and then do the same in the West Bank, Netanyahu and his supporters have said this was their goal long before October 7th.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

What percentage of the Gaza population is Jewish?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Arabic was until July 2018 one of Israel's official languages

following Supreme Court rulings in the 1990s. Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People defines Hebrew as the official language of the State and gives the Arabic language a special status.

That isn’t exclusionary to Arab people as a race. Would you also say that English being the state language of the UK is discriminatory towards French people in the UK?

It seems you need to do better checking.

Literally nothing you posted shows any type of discriminatory policy codified in law

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

The single and best example of Arab exclusion is the "Arab Affairs" committee has 21 members and until 2023 didn't have a single Arab on the committee and the one (1) recently added has no voting rights!

Please post the law that specifically denies the Arab members from voting

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

The Israeli war and destruction of Gaza have most likely created hundreds of thousands of new terrorists.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Antique: nice dodge there. You know very well the answer is zero and zero. There are no Jews left in any of the surrounding Arab countries, certainly none in the government. Why is that, I wonder? I bring it up to highlight the utter hypocrisy of complaining about Israeli treatment of its minority communities while completely ignoring the utter depravity of the Arabs when it comes to their dealings with the Jews who used to live there. Used to live there....

Wallace; you are wrong. The destruction of Nazi Germany did not create hundreds of thousands of new Nazis. The destruction of Imperial Japan did not create hundreds of thousands of new Imperial die-hards. The destruction of Hamas and the removal of their hands from the collective throat of Gaza will create prosperity and peace for the Gazan population, things they have not known since Hamas took power.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

JboneInTheZone

Today 11:39 am JST

Arabic was until July 2018 one of Israel's official languages

> following Supreme Court rulings in the 1990s. Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People defines Hebrew as the official language of the State and gives the Arabic language a special status.

> That isn’t exclusionary to Arab people as a race. Would you also say that English being the state language of the UK is discriminatory towards French people in the UK?

Another strawman comment.

The french are not the people that originally lived in England so not the same, Arabs were there long before Israel was created by those coming from Europe!

But you knew that and had no actual reply so used a strawman defense which failed!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

> JboneInTheZone

Today 11:40 am JST

The single and best example of Arab exclusion is the "Arab Affairs" committee has 21 members and until 2023 didn't have a single Arab on the committee and the one (1) recently added has no voting rights!

> Please post the law that specifically denies the Arab members from voting

Obviously you:

1-) don't know what a committee is.

2-) don't understand how committees work!

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel