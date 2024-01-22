Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Iran
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
world

Iranian soldier kills 5 comrades in southeastern city where IS attack killed dozens

0 Comments
TEHRAN, Iran

An Iranian soldier opened fire on fellow soldiers Sunday, killing five of them in the southeastern city of Kerman, where 94 people were killed in a bombing attack earlier this month, Iranian state TV reported.

State TV said the shooting happened when the soldier arrived at a barracks dormitory and opened fire on the resting soldiers. It said the motive wasn't immediately clear and the suspect, who wasn't identified, was at large. No other details were released.

The report said the attack took place in Kerman some 830 kilometers (515 miles), southeast of the capital Tehran.

Kerman was the scene of two deadly explosions earlier this month that killed 94 people and wounded hundreds of others during an anniversary ceremony for the death of an Iranian general killed in a 2020 U.S. drone strike in Iraq. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Similar shootings at military bases have been occasionally reported in Iran. In 2022, a soldier killed another soldier and three policemen at a roadside police station in the country's south.

Military service of up to 24 months is mandatory for men aged 19 and above in Iran.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Rebecca Thorn’s Rise from Fish and Chips to General Manager of Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: Dating As A ‘Half Japanese’ Woman In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kirishima Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

How to Become a Recruiter in Japan—or Use One to Land a Dream Job!

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Indoor Flowering Plants to Brighten Up Your Tokyo Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Otsuki: The Gateway to Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Tower Hotel

GaijinPot Travel

Usa Jingu

GaijinPot Travel