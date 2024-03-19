Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sweden Iraq Fraud
FILE - Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari speaks to journalists after his meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, in Baghdad, Iraq, on Oct. 23, 2019. Iraq’s former defense minister, who holds dual Iraqi-Swedish citizenship, has been arrested in Sweden, suspected of illegally receiving benefits in the Scandinavian country. Prosecutor Jens Nilsson told Swedish broadcasters on Tuesday that Najah al-Shammari was arrested Monday at the Stockholm airport upon arrival to Sweden and that he was wanted by Swedish authorities. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
world

Iraq's former defense minister wanted in Sweden for fraud is arrested at the Stockholm airport

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Iraq’s former defense minister, who holds dual Iraqi-Swedish citizenship, has been arrested in Sweden, authorities said Tuesday. He is suspected of illegally receiving benefits in the Scandinavian country.

Prosecutor Jens Nilsson told Swedish broadcaster SVT that Najah al-Shammari has been wanted for almost a year and a half. The prosecutor told broadcaster TV4 that al-Shammari was arrested on Monday at the Stockholm airport by upon arrival in Sweden.

Swedish media earlier have said that al-Shammari claimed child and housing support for years — despite living in Baghdad.

In 2019, Swedish news agency TT said al-Shammari, is registered as living in a Stockholm suburb.

Swedish newspaper Expressen had reported that he moved to Sweden in 2011, received citizenship in 2015 and was reported to authorities, along with his wife, for suspected benefits fraud. He allegedly continued to claim social payments years after returning to Iraq.

Sweden and its Nordic neighbors are known for providing generous social benefits.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

