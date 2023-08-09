Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Iraq bans media from using term ‘homosexuality’, says they must use ‘sexual deviance’

0 Comments
BAGHDAD

Iraq's official media regulator on Tuesday ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term "homosexuality" and instead to say "sexual deviance," the regulator said.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said in a statement that the use of the term "gender" was also banned. It prohibited all phone and internet companies licensed by it from using the terms in any of their mobile applications.

The regulator "directs media organizations ... not to use the term 'homosexuality' and to use the correct term 'sexual deviance'," the Arabic-language statement said.

A government spokesperson said a penalty for violating the rule had not yet been set but could include a fine.

Iraq does not explicitly criminalise gay sex but loosely defined morality clauses in its penal code have been used to target members of the LGBT community.

Major Iraqi parties have in the past two months stepped up criticism of LGBT rights, with rainbow flags frequently being burned in protests by Shi'ite Muslim factions opposed to recent Koran burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

More than 60 countries criminalise gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog