Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An image grab taken from a video released by the Iraqi Security Media Centre early on May 25, 2018, shows an airstrike by the Iraqi air force targeting a huge building in the Syrian area of Hajin, near the border with Iraq Photo: IRAQI SECURITY MEDIA CENTRE/AFP
world

Iraq carries out more air strikes against IS in Syria

0 Comments
BAGHDAD

Iraq announced Friday it had carried out air strikes against the Islamic State group in Syria, the third cross border aerial operation inside a month in its war-torn neighbour.

"Iraqi F-16 planes carried out (Thursday) morning raids against the headquarters of IS terrorist gang leaders and an explosives depot occupied by terrorists in Syria's Hajin region," a statement by Iraq's operations command said.

A video released with the text shows a strike on a huge building surrounded by palm trees and a wall.

The images show the wall and the building collapsing simultaneously.

Several strikes have been carried out by Iraq or the international coalition since Thursday against the centre of Hajin, the last major area held by IS in Syria, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

At least 65 senior IS leaders live in Hajin, the Observatory's director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

Hajin is in Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria, about 50 kilometres (just over 30 miles) from Iraq's border.

It has been surrounded since the end of 2017 by the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters backed by the United States and France, Abdel Rahman said.

Several hundred prisoners are still held by the jihadists in Hajin, he added.

Since April, Iraq's air force has carried out several air strikes on IS-held Syrian territory close to the border between the two countries.

IS seized a third of Iraq in 2014, before the government declared victory in December, but the military has continued regular operations along the porous Syrian border.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

22 of Japan’s Most Famous Matsuri: A Travel Calendar

GaijinPot Blog

History

Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Parks and Gardens

Man’yo Botanical Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Lifestyle

3 Things I Learned About Life From Being Non-Fluent In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo