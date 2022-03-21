Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A worker walks past the covered remains of bodies unearthed from a mass grave in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul Photo: AFP
world

Iraq digs up mass grave containing bodies of IS fighters, relatives

0 Comments
MOSUL, Iraq

Iraqi authorities said Sunday that they had exhumed the remains of 85 Islamic State group fighters and their relatives from a mass grave in the northern city of Mosul.

The remains of 35 people killed between 2016 and 2017 were dug up on Saturday while 50 were found on Sunday and "work is ongoing", said Hassan Wathiq al-Anzi, head of forensics in northern Iraq's Nineveh province.

Workers unearthed bones and skulls, placing them in black bags for transportation to the forensic department, an AFP correspondent said.

It is the first announcement of a mass grave of IS fighters killed during the 2016-2017 battle to recapture Mosul, the extremist group's former stronghold.

Anzi was unable to provide an estimate of the total number of bodies at the site nor the precise circumstances of their deaths.

IS seized large swathes of Iraqi territory in 2014, declaring a "caliphate" and killing thousands there before Baghdad declared victory in 2017.

The United Nations says the group left behind more than 200 mass graves that could contain as many as 12,000 bodies.

The Mosul site was located behind a mosque in a residential area in the Al-Rifai district, Anzi said, adding that DNA samples would be taken to identify the bodies.

Nineveh's civil defense said that while digging began on Saturday, the authorities were previously aware of the site's location.

Iraq continues to discover mass graves not only from the IS period but also from the regime of former dictator Saddam Hussein, who was toppled in a US-led invasion in 2003.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo