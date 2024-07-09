Iraq exhibits ancient artefacts returned by U.S. and other countries

Iraq on Monday exhibited several ancient artefacts that it said had been returned by the United States and other countries, long after they were looted and smuggled out following the 2003 U.S. invasion.
Iraqi authorities have been trying to retrieve thousands of archaeological relics missing since the invasion, which was followed by widespread looting in the country that some historians regard as the cradle of civilisation.
Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein handed the recently recovered relics over to Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed al-Badrani at a ceremony in Baghdad.
Most of the artefacts on display at the foreign ministry headquarters were returned by the U.S. after a visit by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to Washington in April, Badrani said.
He said other relics had been returned by other states, but gave no details.
Hussein said more "rare archeological collections" would be returned by Switzerland and Japan this month.
TaiwanIsNotChina
One of the few things the US can rightly be criticized about is not defending the Iraq Museum and other cultural sites during the 2003 invasion. It's also worth noting that ISIS has as one of its goals the destruction of ancient art so defeating them is also a priority to preserve the world's heritage.
JJE
Important to observe this would have never happened without the illegal, non-UN sanctioned 2003 invasion, which lead to the killings of millions and turmoil across the region.