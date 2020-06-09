Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Ireland brought forward the easing of lockdown restrictions Photo: AFP/File
world

Ireland comes back to life as lockdown eased

0 Comments
By Joe STENSON
DUBLIN

Ireland's shops and workplaces lurched back to life on Monday, as the nation pressed ahead with its plan to lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions ahead of schedule.

All shops were permitted to trade and travel limits were massively relaxed in a dramatic acceleration of the government's reopening plans.

By midday, Dublin's main shopping thoroughfare, Grafton Street, was thronging with people, although many outlets remained boarded up.

Staff in face masks and visors guided shoppers into small queues outside premises. Inside were bottles of hand sanitiser and "one way" walking paths marked on aisles.

"I suppose the word I'd think of is 'surreal' at the moment," Weir & Sons jewelry shop manager David McCormick told AFP -- his voice muffled behind a plastic face visor. "We're retailing in a way that we've never done before."

City officials have installed new public toilets on the street, as restaurants and pubs are yet to open their doors.

And at nearby Books Upstairs, only 12 shoppers were allowed to browse the shelves at a time.

Behind a perspex barrier manager Mary McAuley disinfected a customer's bank card before handing it back.

"We're really, really, really unsure," she said through her face mask.

"But this is kind of heartening," she gestured at the steady stream of trade. "There's been more customers to be honest than I would have expected to come in."

Employees able to maintain social distancing were also encouraged to return to their workplaces as Ireland took its largest step yet since lockdown was imposed on March 28.

"This is a great day for our country," health minister Simon Harris told state broadcaster RTE. "It's a day of hope, it's a day that we weren't guaranteed to get to."

Ireland has suffered 1,679 deaths in the outbreak, according to the latest official figures.

Deaths recorded in a single day peaked at 77 in mid-April, but on Sunday the figure had fallen to just one.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the accelerated easing of restrictions on Friday, and brought forward the planned date to drop almost all coronavirus containment measures from August to July.

Under the new blueprint, social home visits were permitted for the first time, with up to six allowed to meet. Vulnerable people "cocooning" are allowed "a small number of visitors".

Meanwhile, citizens were allowed to travel anywhere in their county of residence or up to 20 kilometers from home, in an unexpected extension of the previous five-kilometer limit.

Nonetheless, radio broadcasts on Monday urged citizens to "stay local".

Health minister Harris urged the public to visit only a modest list of friends and family, to strictly maintain social distancing and to log names in case they are needed for purposes of contact tracing.

Livestock markets and elite sports training facilities were also opened as scheduled under the second stage of the government roadmap.

Under the government plan, shops are not permitted to open before 10:30 am (0930 GMT) in order to prevent overcrowding on public transport and will allocate time for vulnerable customers.

Shopping centers will not reopen until next week, and must put in place measures to prevent the public congregating in shared spaces.

"Over the last few months, fear has exerted a kind of gravity pulling us down, but now we find there is hope lifting us up again," Varadkar said on Friday.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Can Fukui’s Obama City Draw Visitors with Rural Tourism Alone?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #84: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Spend Three Days Catching a Wild Deer

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Ethical Animal Experiences Around Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Photos from Black Lives Matter March in Osaka with Over 1,000 Protesters

GaijinPot Blog