Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Ireland, Norway, Turkey want U.N. to extend aid to Syria

0 Comments
ANKARA, Turkey

The foreign ministers of Ireland, Norway and Turkey say aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria must continue, warning Wednesday of a humanitarian crisis if the only remaining border gate is closed.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador has told the U.N. Security Council that Moscow sees no reason to continue humanitarian aid deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa border gate. He accused the West and the United Nations of insufficient efforts to deliver such aid from Damascus, the Syrian capital. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to vote July 10 on whether to continue authorizing cross-border aid from Turkey.

Ireland and Norway, two non-permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, have been working together to keep the Bab al-Hawa crossing open. Their foreign ministers visited the border area on Wednesday before holding talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told reporters during a joint news conference that 4 million Syrians were in need of the humanitarian aid that passes through the border, warning that the situation in Syria was going from “bad to worse.”

Cavusoglu said he discussed the aid deliveries with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their talks in Ankara last week.

“We will continue our efforts to persuade the Russian side in the coming period,” he said.

In early July 2020, China and Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have maintained two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria’s Idlib province. Days later, the council authorized the delivery of aid through just one of those crossings, Bab al-Hawa. That one-year mandate was extended for a year on July 9, 2021.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog