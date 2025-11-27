Ireland tightens immigration rules in bid to slow population growth

Ireland introduced measures to tighten its immigration rules on Wednesday that the justice minister said were aimed at slowing a "worryingly" high rate of population growth amid numbers seeking asylum that were too high.

Dublin has been gradually reforming its procedures following a sharp rise in immigration. The new measures included obliging asylum seekers who are employed to contribute to state accommodation costs and a toughening of criteria around family reunifications and citizenship applications for refugees.

Net migration to Ireland has almost doubled since 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels to an average of 72,000 a year.

The finance ministry has attributed the rise to "unprecedented demand" for employment permits and associated family reunification, as well as a large number of Ukrainian refugees.

"I have to take into account that our population last year increased by 1.6% which is seven times the EU average... The opinion of government is that the rate of increase does require a policy response," Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan told a news conference.

"We don't want to go back to the way Ireland was 80 years ago when our population was declining. It is a positive sign that it is increasing, but the rate of increase is a worry," he said, adding that the government recognised the invaluable contribution immigrants make to society and the economy.

Those applying to bring family members from outside the non-European Economic Area (EEA) to join them will now be required to prove they earn at least the median annual average wage of over 44,000 euros, and have accommodation to support them.

The current stipulation that a person granted refugee status can apply for citizenship after three years of residency will be increased to five years and those in long-term receipt of certain social welfare payments will be ineligible.

The proposals will also oblige the 7,500 asylum seekers who are employed and living in state accommodation to contribute between 10% and 40% of their weekly income towards the costs.

The government has previously brought forward new laws to speed up application decisions and appeals. O'Callaghan said he expects the processing times to be cut to within three to six months by next June.

