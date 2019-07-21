Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Irish, EU governments sound out Johnson to avoid no-deal Brexit

0 Comments
LONDON

Ahead of Boris Johnson's likely election this week as Britain's prime minister, EU countries are secretly wooing him in a bid to thrash out a new Brexit plan that would avoid a no-deal disaster, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Senior Irish politicians and diplomats have held talks with two of Johnson's cabinet allies in recent days, it said. German and French figures as well as the Dutch and Belgian governments have also established contact with Johnson's team and signalled an intention to do a deal, it added.

In a limited extract released on Saturday evening ahead of publication, the paper reported that Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has indicated Dublin is prepared to compromise.

Johnson has pledged to take Britain out of the EU on Oct 31 with or without a deal but Coveney said in an article for the paper that EU member Ireland wants to avoid a no-deal exit at all costs.

"If Britain decides to leave without a deal it could cause huge damage to us all," he wrote. "A no-deal Brexit would devastate the northern Irish economy."

Johnson is widely expected to have easily beaten his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, when the result of a ballot of members of the ruling Conservative Party for their next leader to replace Theresa May is announced on Tuesday.

May resigned two months ago after failing to persuade parliament to back the exit deal she struck with the EU last November.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

How to Take Sick Leave If You’re an ALT

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Tweet of the Week #40: Growing Up Is Hard to Do

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Tenjin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Families

Summer Vacation 2019: Fun Places & Events In Tokyo To Take The Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Culture

Survey Reveals Japanese People’s Creative Uses for Rental Cars

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo