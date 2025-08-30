 Japan Today
Haiti Gang Orphanage
FILE - Workers enter the Saint-Helene orphanage in the Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 4, 2025, the day after gunmen stormed the property and kidnapped eight people. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)
world

Irish missionary among 8 people freed in Haiti after being kidnapped during attack on orphanage

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti

An Irish missionary and a 3-year-old child are among eight people who have been freed in Haiti by kidnappers after being held for almost a month following an attack by gunmen on an orphanage, officials and relatives said Friday.

Gena Heraty, who has worked in Haiti since 1993, is director of a special needs program for children and adults at the the Saint-Hélène orphanage.

“We are relieved beyond words. We are so deeply grateful to everyone,” her family said in a statement. “We continue to hold Haiti in our hearts and hope for peace and safety for all those who are affected by the ongoing armed violence and insecurity there.”

Simon Harris, Ireland's deputy prime minister, confirmed the release on his X account.

Haitian authorities have yet to comment.

Heraty and the other seven were taken hostage during the Aug. 3 attack on the orphanage, which is run by Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs, an international charity with offices in Mexico and France. Its website says the orphanage cares for more than 240 children.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the area has been controlled by a gang federation known as “ Viv Ansanm,” which the United States this year designated a foreign terrorist organization.

On Thursday, the U.S. government said that it is seeking U.N. authorization for a new “Gang Suppression Force” to help tackle violence in Haiti.

Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea made the announcement at a U.N. Security Council meeting, but she didn’t clarify if it would be different from the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support force now deployed.

Haiti has seen an escalating violence with gangs controlling most of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Kidnappings are common and missionaries have been abducted in the past. In 2021, the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped 17 missionaries, including five children, from a U.S.-based organization in Ganthier, east of the capital. The majority were held captive for 61 days.

