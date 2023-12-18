Newsletter Signup Register / Login
European Union leaders' summit in Brussels
Ireland's Taoiseach,?Leo?Varadkar speaks to media at a European Union leaders' summit, in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron Photo: Reuters/JOHANNA GERON
world

Irish PM 'deeply concerned' by fire at property earmarked for migrants

0 Comments
DUBLIN

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar expressed his "deep concern" on Sunday about reports of suspected criminal damage at properties earmarked for accommodating migrants, including a fire at a former hotel in the county of Galway overnight.

Police said on Sunday that they are investigating a "criminal damage incident by fire" which occurred at the former hotel in the small western village of Rosscahill shortly before midnight on Saturday.

A video broadcast by national broadcaster RTE and the Irish Times showed flames engulfing the premises, with parts of the building destroyed. Nobody was inside the building at the time, police said.

Protesters had gathered earlier on Saturday to blockade the entrance of the hotel in opposition to government plans to house 70 asylum seekers there from next week, RTE reported.

"I am deeply concerned about recent reports of suspected criminal damage at a number of properties around the country which have been earmarked for accommodating those seeking international protection here, including in County Galway last night," Varadkar said in a statement. "There is no justification for violence, arson or vandalism in our Republic. Ever. Garda (police) investigations are underway."

Similar, mostly peaceful campaigns have grown across the country in recent months as Ireland tries to accommodate record numbers of refugees in the middle of a housing crisis.

The government agency responsible for housing asylum seekers began handing out tents to some new arrivals last week after running out of accommodation.

Unprecedented riots also erupted in Dublin last month after a small group of far-right activists attacked police following the stabbing of three young children by a man Irish newspapers have identified as Algerian born.

Varadkar sought to assure people that all asylum-seekers are registered, fingerprinted, checked against watch lists, and the circumstances surrounding their requests are examined thoroughly.

"The response from many communities has been incredible. We've seen people open their homes, schools, clubs and communities to help those most in need. The people carrying out these crimes are a very small minority," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel