Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Congo Church Attack
A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country’s army.
world

Islamic State claims church bombing in Congo; 14 dead

0 Comments
KASINDI, Congo

Islamic extremists claimed responsibility for a bombing of a church in eastern Congo as authorities said Monday that the toll from Sunday's attack had risen to at least 14 dead.

The Islamic State group and its Aamaq news outlet issued statements saying that its militants had planted an explosive device inside the Pentecostal church in Kasindi and detonated it while people were praying.

“Let the Congolese forces know that their continued attacks on the Mujahideen will only bring them more failure and losses," the group said in its statement.

The extremists claimed the bomb killed 20 Christians. Congolese authorities put the toll Monday at 14 dead and at least 63 wounded.

The injured were evacuated to Beni General Hospital by the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO, authorities said.

Violence has wracked eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups and self-defense militias fight for land and power. Nearly 6 million people are internally displaced, and hundreds of thousands are facing extreme food insecurity, according to the U.N.

Fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel organization which is believed to have links to the the Islamic State group, have carried out several attacks in Kasindi, which is located on the border with Uganda.

Troops from Uganda’s army have deployed to eastern Congo to try to stem the violence, but the attacks have increased and spread. ADF attacks since April have killed at least 370 civilians and involved the abduction of several hundred more, a report by the United Nations last month said.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Best Museums in Japan for Fashion Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Hospitals and Clinics Welcoming Birth Partners

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Fruit Picking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Keihin-Tohoku Line

GaijinPot Blog