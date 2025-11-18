 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Islamic State group militants claim capture and execution of a Nigerian brigadier general

0 Comments
By WILSON MCMAKIN
DAKAR, Senegal

Militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province said Monday that they had captured and executed a Nigerian brigadier general, a claim Nigeria's Army has denied.

According to a statement by the Islamic State group-affiliated Al Amaq news agency, Brig. Gen. M. Uba was killed following his capture during a patrol near Wajiroko in Nigeria's Borno State.

The Nigerian Army on Saturday denied the capture of Gen. Uba, saying on social media that “The Army Headquarters also wishes to debunk the fake narrative going round some media platforms online alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander.”

The militant's statement called the denial an “outright lie.”

The Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, is one of two main offshoots of Boko Haram that have seen a resurgence in the past few years.

The group has become notorious for targeting military positions, having overrun the military on at least 15 occasions this year, killing soldiers and stealing weapons, according to an Associated Press count, experts and security reports.

In May, ISWAP struck outposts in Gajibo, Buni Gari, Marte, Izge and Rann and launched an assault on the Nigeria-Cameroon joint base in Wulgo and Soueram in Cameroon. Other attacks this year have hit Malam Fatori, Goniri, Sabon Gari, Wajiroko and Monguno, among others. The group often attacks at night.

The other faction, Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad, or JAS, has increasingly resorted to attacking civilians and perceived collaborators, and thrives on robberies and abductions for ransom.

Wassim Nasr, a Sahel specialist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center security think tank told the Associated Press that “the killing of the general is another reminder that the war is still raging with ISWAP and the Nigerian military are still pouring valuable assets into the battle."

Nigeria has struggled for years to combat Boko Haram and other armed groups, at times striking and killing civilians in mistaken air assaults meant for militants. The military also has carried out airstrikes and special operations targeting the hideouts of armed gangs.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog