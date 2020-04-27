Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Labour party leader Amir Peretz is expected to be named economy minister in the prospective coalition government his party voted to join on Sunday Photo: AFP/File
world

Israel's Labour party agrees to join Netanyahu-led coalition

0 Comments
By Gil COHEN-MAGEN
JERUSALEM

Israel's left-wing Labour party, traditionally a staunch opponent of right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, voted Sunday to join a coalition government he is set to lead.

At a party conference held virtually because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, 64.2 percent of nearly 3,500 voting Labour delegates endorsed the alliance agreed last week between Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz.

"We are not joining a right-wing government," Labour leader Amir Peretz said in a statement.

"We are joining an egalitarian unity government with power-sharing."

Labour had backed Gantz's efforts to form a government following Israel's three inconclusive elections over the past year.

But the former army chief was unable to forge a viable governing coalition, given the deep divisions within the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

Last week, Netanyahu and Gantz signed a three-year coalition agreement that ends the political stalemate and sees the job of prime minister rotating between the two men.

Netanyahu will serve as premier for 18 months, with Gantz as his alternate. They will switch roles midway through the deal.

Labour, Israel's founding political party, which has repeatedly led the country since its creation in 1948, has seen its political fortunes whither.

It only earned three out of 120 parliamentary seats in the country's March 2 vote.

In joining the prospective coalition, Peretz is expected to be named economy minister, while another party official is likely to be named social affairs minister.

Labour's endorsement offers a boost to the coalition government, which is likely to be finalised and sworn in over the coming days.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 16, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Convenience Stores Launch Plastic Guards, Queuing Spots to Fight COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #78: Japanese Turn to Zoom for Nomikais While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

6 High End Delivery/Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

7 Japan Travel Books To Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo