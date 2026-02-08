 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Memorial service held for Ran Gvili in Meitar
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the funeral of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili, an off-duty police officer who was killed fighting militants that had infiltrated Israel during the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, and the last hostage recovered from Gaza whose remains were finally brought back to Israel on January 26, in the southern town of Meitar, Israel January 28, 2026. CHAIM GOLDBERG/Pool via REUTERS Image: Reuters/CHAIM GOLDBERG
world

Israel's Netanyahu expected to meet Trump in U.S. on Wednesday and discuss Iran

0 Comments
JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington, where ‌they will discuss negotiations with Iran, Netanyahu's office said on Saturday.

Iranian and U.S. officials held indirect nuclear talks in the Omani capital Muscat on Friday. Both sides ⁠said more talks were expected to be held again ‍soon.

A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran on the ‍talks told Reuters ‍Iran insisted on its "right to enrich uranium" during the negotiations ⁠with the U.S., and that Tehran's missile capabilities were not raised in the discussions.

Iranian officials have ruled ​out putting Iran's missiles - one of the largest such arsenals in the Middle East - up for discussion, and have said Tehran wants recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

"The Prime Minister believes any negotiations must include limitations ⁠on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Wednesday’s meeting would be the seventh between Netanyahu and Trump since the U.S. president returned to office in January last year.

The pair had been expected to meet on February 18, but the talks were brought forward amid the renewed engagement with Iran. A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately comment on why the date was moved up.

Last June, the U.S. joined an Israeli military campaign against Iran's uranium enrichment and other nuclear installations, marking the most direct ​American military action ever against the Islamic Republic.

Iran retaliated by launching a missile attack on a U.S. base in Qatar.

The U.S. ⁠and Israel have repeatedly warned Iran that they would strike again if Tehran pressed ahead with its enrichment and ballistic missile programmes.

World powers and regional states fear ‍a breakdown in the negotiations would ignite another conflict between the ‌U.S. and Iran that ‌could spill over to the rest ‍of the oil-producing region.

Iran has vowed a harsh response to any strike and has ‌cautioned neighboring Gulf Arab countries that host U.S. ‍bases that they could be in the firing line if they were involved in an attack.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog