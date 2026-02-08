Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the funeral of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili, an off-duty police officer who was killed fighting militants that had infiltrated Israel during the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, and the last hostage recovered from Gaza whose remains were finally brought back to Israel on January 26, in the southern town of Meitar, Israel January 28, 2026. CHAIM GOLDBERG/Pool via REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington, where ‌they will discuss negotiations with Iran, Netanyahu's office said on Saturday.

Iranian and U.S. officials held indirect nuclear talks in the Omani capital Muscat on Friday. Both sides ⁠said more talks were expected to be held again ‍soon.

A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran on the ‍talks told Reuters ‍Iran insisted on its "right to enrich uranium" during the negotiations ⁠with the U.S., and that Tehran's missile capabilities were not raised in the discussions.

Iranian officials have ruled ​out putting Iran's missiles - one of the largest such arsenals in the Middle East - up for discussion, and have said Tehran wants recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

"The Prime Minister believes any negotiations must include limitations ⁠on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Wednesday’s meeting would be the seventh between Netanyahu and Trump since the U.S. president returned to office in January last year.

The pair had been expected to meet on February 18, but the talks were brought forward amid the renewed engagement with Iran. A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately comment on why the date was moved up.

Last June, the U.S. joined an Israeli military campaign against Iran's uranium enrichment and other nuclear installations, marking the most direct ​American military action ever against the Islamic Republic.

Iran retaliated by launching a missile attack on a U.S. base in Qatar.

The U.S. ⁠and Israel have repeatedly warned Iran that they would strike again if Tehran pressed ahead with its enrichment and ballistic missile programmes.

World powers and regional states fear ‍a breakdown in the negotiations would ignite another conflict between the ‌U.S. and Iran that ‌could spill over to the rest ‍of the oil-producing region.

Iran has vowed a harsh response to any strike and has ‌cautioned neighboring Gulf Arab countries that host U.S. ‍bases that they could be in the firing line if they were involved in an attack.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.