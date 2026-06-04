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Smoke rises following an air strike in Lebanon
Smoke rises in Lebanon following an air strike, as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border, June 1, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen
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Israel and Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire

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WASHINGTON

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to the ‌implementation of a ceasefire, according to a joint statement with the ‌United States released by ⁠the State Department ⁠on ⁠Wednesday following negotiations in ‌Washington.

The ceasefire is contingent on a ⁠complete ⁠cessation of fire from the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia and the evacuation of all its ⁠operatives from ⁠the South Litani Sector, according ‌to the statement. The two sides had agreed last month to a ‌ceasefire but hostilities had continued.

Israel invaded Lebanon in March in pursuit of Hezbollah which fired across the border in support of Tehran.

Iran has ​said it will not agree to a ‌deal to end the conflict with the United States and Israel launched in ‌late February unless a ⁠ceasefire also ⁠covers Lebanon.

Lebanon and ​Israel agreed to further ⁠direct ‌negotiations to build confidence ​and resolve other outstanding issues, the statement said on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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A ceasefire to the ceasefire that was never actually ceasefire?

It's a worthless agreement unless Hezbollah agree to it and Hezbollah aren't going to agree to it until Israel withdraw to south of the Litani river at the very least.

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