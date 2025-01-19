 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Demonstration in support of ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas
Demonstration in support of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, Tel Aviv, January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun Image: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun
world

Israel approves Gaza ceasefire, but carries out more attacks

0 Comments
By Alexander Cornwell and Nidal al-Mughrabi
TEL AVIV/CAIRO

Israel approved a ceasefire deal with Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday that involves releasing hostages in the Gaza Strip, and Israeli forces carried out new attacks in the enclave before the agreement's scheduled start on Sunday.

The three-phased agreement is set to halt a 15-month-old war between Israel and Gaza's rulers Hamas that has decimated the Gaza Strip, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and destabilised the Middle East.

The war was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 400 Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in Gaza since.

The Israeli cabinet ratified the ceasefire deal which is meant to stop fighting and see the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in return for scores of Palestinians jailed in Israel. Its first stage will last six weeks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was still waiting for a list of hostages to be released and reserved the right to resume the war, with U.S. backing, should the second stage of the ceasefire prove futile.

"If we must return to fighting we will do that in new, forceful ways," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

In Gaza, Israeli warplanes have kept up attacks since the deal was agreed, and pounded the territory on Saturday.

Israeli tanks shelled Gaza City and airstrikes hit central and southern Gaza, residents said. Medics in Gaza said five people were killed in an airstrike that hit a tent in the Mawasi area, west of the city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli military said that since Friday it had struck Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters who were among 50 "terror targets" it hit across Gaza.

Nearly 47,000 have been killed since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian health ministry, including 123 killed in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire deal was announced on Wednesday, according to emergency services.

COUNTDOWN

In Tel Aviv, a large clock at the so-called Hostage Square by Israel's defence headquarters was still counting the days, hours, minutes and seconds since the hostages were taken. Protests for their release have been held there regularly since.

Hundreds gathered there on Saturday night, marking the second birthday of the youngest hostage, Kfir Bibas.

Images of his terrified mother Shiri surrounded by Palestinian gunmen and clutching her two young red-haired sons moments before they were dragged off to Gaza began circulating soon after they were seized. Father Yarden was also abducted.

"Today I tried to write a birthday message for his second birthday, for the second time, for a child who cannot celebrate, a child who isn't here, a child who might not even be alive. But no words came, only tears," said Ofri Bibas, Kfir's aunt.

The Gaza ceasefire will come into effect at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. The White House expects three female hostages to be released to Israel in the afternoon through the Red Cross.

Thirty-three of the 98 remaining Israeli hostages, including women, children, men over 50 and ill and wounded captives, are to be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire. In return, Israel will release almost 2,000 Palestinians from its jails.

They include 737 male, female and teen-aged prisoners, some of whom are members of militant groups convicted of attacks that killed dozens of Israelis, as well as hundreds of Palestinians from Gaza in detention since the start of the war.

Israel's Justice Ministry published their details early on Saturday, along with the ceasefire agreement, which said 30 Palestinian prisoners would be released for each female hostage on Sunday.

After Sunday's hostage release, lead U.S. negotiator Brett McGurk said, the accord calls for four more female hostages to be freed after seven days, followed by the release of three further hostages every seven days thereafter.

With the Gaza accord opposed by some Israeli cabinet hard-liners, media reports said 24 ministers in Netanyahu's coalition government voted in favour of the deal while eight opposed it.

One of them was far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who said his party's ministers will submit resignation letters on Sunday.

MISSILES

The Gaza conflict caused shockwaves across the region, triggering a war with the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and bringing Israel into direct conflict with Iran for the first time.

The Yemeni Houthis, also backed by Iran, have carried out hundreds of attacks on what they say are Israeli-linked cargo ships travelling via the Red Sea and fired missiles at Israel, which has retaliated with airstrikes in Yemen.

At least two missiles were fired from Yemen on Saturday, the Israeli military said, setting off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the southern resort town of Eilat before they were intercepted.

In Tel Aviv, a Palestinian man stabbed and wounded one person, police said, before he was shot by a passerby. His condition was not immediately clear.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo