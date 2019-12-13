Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Israel bars Gaza's Christians from visiting Bethlehem and Jerusalem at Christmas

2 Comments
JERUSALEM/GAZA

Christians in the Gaza Strip will not be allowed to visit holy cities such as Bethlehem and Jerusalem to celebrate Christmas this year, Israeli authorities said on Thursday.

Gazan Christians will be granted permits to travel abroad but none will be allowed to go to Israel and the occupied West Bank, home to many sites holy to Christians, a spokeswoman for Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians said.

Israel tightly restricts movements out of the Gaza Strip, territory controlled by Hamas, an Islamist group that it considers a terrorist organization.

The spokeswoman said that following "security orders", Gazans would be allowed to travel abroad via Israel's Allenby Bridge border crossing with Jordan but not to visit cities in Israel or the West Bank.

Gaza has only around 1,000 Christians - most of them Greek Orthodox - among a population of 2 million in the narrow coastal strip.

This year's decision is a break with usual policy. Last year, Israel granted permits for close to 700 Gazan Christians to travel to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth and other holy cities that draw thousands of pilgrims each holiday season.

Gisha, an Israeli rights group, said the ban points "to the intensifying of access restrictions between the two parts of the Palestinian territory," calling it "a deepening of Israel's separation policy" for the West Bank and Gaza.

The Palestinians seek to set up a state in the West Bank and Gaza, territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Israel in the past has defended its restrictions on Gazans traveling to the West Bank, saying many Palestinians from Gaza stay on illegally when granted short-term permits.

In Gaza, one Christian woman voiced hope Israel would reverse its policy so she could visit her family in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

"Every year I pray they will give me a permit so I can celebrate Christmas and see my family," Randa El-Amash, 50, said, adding: "It will be more joyful to celebrate in Bethlehem and in Jerusalem."

Christian leaders in Jerusalem condemned the move, but added that they are appealing to Israeli authorities to reverse the decision.

"Other people around the world are allowed to travel to Bethlehem. We think Gaza's Christians should have that right, too," said Wadie Abu Nassar, an adviser to local church leaders.

2 Comments
Gaza is a massive prison housing people who’s only crime was being born Palestinian.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

people who’s only crime was being born Palestinian

and who also voted in a terror organization to control and govern them. It was never going to end well...they knew it...Israel and Egypt was never going to trust Hamas. Hamas was never going to trust the people it controls...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

and who also voted in a terror organization to control and govern them.

Not all of them voted for Hamas. The Israelis vote in terrorists all the tine. The only difference is Israel is recognized as a state.

It was never going to end well...they knew it...Israel and Egypt was never going to trust Hamas. Hamas was never going to trust the people it controls...

Another argument that can be directed towards Israel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

