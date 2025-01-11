 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Israel bombs power station and two ports in Houthi-controlled Yemen

0 Comments
By Clauda Tanios and Tala Ramadan
DUBAI

Israeli warplanes bombed a power station and two ports in Houthi-controlled Yemen on Friday in retaliation for Houthi drone and missile strikes against Israel, and pro-Houthi media said at least one person had been killed and nine wounded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Iran-backed Houthi militia were "paying and will continue to pay a heavy price for their aggression against us".

The strikes hit the Red Sea port of Ras Issa and the major port of Hodeidah and the Hezyaz central power station in Yemen's capital Sanaa, and Harf Sufyan District in Amran province also came under air attack, said Al Masirah TV, the main news outlet run by the Houthis.

An employee at the Ras Issa port was killed and six others were injured, while three people, including a worker, were wounded in the strikes on Hezyaz, the outlet said.

The Israeli military said more than 20 aircraft took part in the attack, dropping around 50 bombs and missiles in an operation which required airborne refuelling during the 2,000-km (1,240-mile) flight.

Earlier, British security firm Ambrey said airstrikes on the Ras Issa port targeted oil storage facilities in the vicinity of shipping berths, though no merchant vessels were reported to have been damaged.

The supply of petroleum derivatives is stable, the Houthi government spokesperson Hashem Sharaf Eddine said after the attack.

An Israeli military statement confirmed the targets, saying the power station served as a "central source of energy for the Houthi terrorist regime in its military activities". It added that the targets struck were examples of the "Houthis' exploitation of civilian infrastructure".

Within the past 48 hours, the Houthis have fired three drones at Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv and more drones and missiles at the U.S. aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

The Houthis have targeted Israel, hundreds of kilometres to the north as well as international shipping in waters near Yemen since November 2023 in support of Palestinian militants at war with Israel in Gaza.

Israel has responded with airstrikes in Houthi-held areas of Yemen, as have British and U.S. forces in the region.

Netanyahu said last month Israel was only at the beginning of its campaign against the Houthis.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Are Self Defense Laws in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog