Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A beam of fireworks lights the sky above the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus, in the Israeli occupied West Bank on September 22, 2019. Israel's national electricity company said today it was cutting power to parts of the occupied West Bank due to outstanding payments amounting to nearly $483 million. The Israel Electric Corporation said it was owed 1.7 billion shekels in debts from the main Palestinian power distributor for the West Bank, which is based in east Jerusalem Photo: AFP
world

Israel cuts power in parts of West Bank over debts

0 Comments
By Jaafar ASHTIYEH
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories

Israel's national electricity company said Sunday it was cutting power to parts of the occupied West Bank due to outstanding payments amounting to nearly $483 million.

The Israel Electric Corporation said it was owed 1.7 billion shekels in debts from the main Palestinian power distributor for the West Bank, which is based in east Jerusalem.

From Monday, the company "will reduce the current in some areas of the West Bank" because of the debts, it said in a statement.

It said it had found no alternatives to being paid.

But the Palestinian Authority denounced the move as "blackmail" by the Israeli authorities.

"The (Israeli) occupation government is seeking, through these sanctions and the exploitation of electricity debts, to put pressure on the Palestinian government to accept an agreement that does not respect the rights of the Palestinians," said Palestinian energy authority head Zafer Melhem.

The Palestinian Authority says in the past two months it has repaid nearly $100 million in debts accumulated by the east Jerusalem-based distributor of Palestinian municipalities.

The Palestinian health ministry has warned the powers cuts could affect hospitals and medical centres.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #48: Phone Call Turns Awkward With Japanese Homophones

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Things You Can Learn About Gender Inequality From Chizuko Ueno

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Pocket Wi-Fi in Japan: Two Discounted Options for Short and Long-Term Stays

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Easy Japanese To Help You Shop ‘Til You Drop

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Popularity of Gay Manga in Japan: What are ‘Bara’ and ‘Yaoi’ and Who Are Its Fans?

GaijinPot Blog

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo